Nigeria: How I'll Spend My N60 Million Prize Money - Bbnaija Season 9 Winner, Kellyrae

As the reality show winner embarks on this new chapter, all eyes will be on how he manages his newfound wealth and the responsibilities accompanying his fame.

Big Brother Naija Season 9 winner Kingsley Sule, aka Kellyrae, has revealed his plans for the ₦60 million prize he received after emerging victorious on Sunday.

Kellyrae beat Wanni, Victoria, Sooj, Ozee, Onyeka, Nelly, and Anita to the number one position.

After winning the reality show, Kellyrae walked away with a N100 million prize, summed up as ₦60 million cash prize and a new SUV valued at ₦40 million.

The 33-year-old professional singer spoke exclusively to PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos on Wednesday.

He and his wife, Kassia, initially entered the house as a pair, known as DoubleKay, but later faced the challenge of competing individually.

Recall that during an Instagram Live session with Kassia on Tuesday, he claimed to have sent her ₦55 million of his winnings.

Also, in a video message on Tuesday, Ultimate Love star Kachi Ucheagwu advised him not to pursue a music career or feel obligated to share his winnings with Kassia. Instead, Kachi recommended that Kellyrae invest in real estate for better financial stability.

However, addressing questions from this newspaper about his plans for the prize money, Kellyrae acknowledged the added responsibility that comes with fame.

The reality star said, "If I were still single, it would have been easier to start counting my plans, but now it's a family affair. We are making plans in the bedroom."

He emphasised his commitment to pursuing his music career despite external advice to focus elsewhere. "I'm insistent on pursuing music with this (N60 million prize). I appreciate the advice, but watch out for Kellyrae; time will tell," he stated.

Ready for hurdles?

BBNaija stars like Laycon (Season 5) and Efe (Season 2) pursued music but experienced brief fame. Other contestants, including Vee, Uriel, Bisola, and Whitemoney, have faced similar challenges in the music industry.

While reflecting on the challenges faced by past BBNaija winners in the music industry, Kellyrae noted that "success is not guaranteed, but one must give it a try."

Many Nigerian artistse like Psquare and Runtown, have faced challenges maintaining their popularity due to record label battles.

Many Nigerian artistse like Psquare and Runtown, have faced challenges maintaining their popularity due to record label battles.

When asked about his readiness to navigate the music scene's complexities and label battles, Kellyrae said, "The thing is that life is a struggle already, whether you are in a music record label or you sleep in your bedroom. It's up to you what you want to face."

In 2023, BBNaija All Stars returned previous contestants for a new season, Big Brother Naija Season 8. The season featured 20 former housemates, including Pere, CeeC, Mercy, and Whitemoney. Ilebaye emerged as the winner of this edition.

Asked about possibly participating in a BBNaija All-Stars edition, Kellyrae confirmed that he and Kassia "are not interested in returning for the All-Stars."

