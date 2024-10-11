Liberia: Agriculture Minister Dispels Rumors On Matching Grant

The Minister of Agriculture dismisses rumors of stalling the country's agricultural matching grants program.

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, has dispelled recent rumors suggesting that his administration is stalling the agricultural matching grants program.

In a press briefing at the Ministry of Information on Tuesday, Dr. Nuetah clarified that the program's temporary suspension is not a result of internal policy changes but rather a necessary response to a request from the World Bank.

According to him, this request aims to conduct a comprehensive review to ensure that the program effectively aligns with the National Agriculture Development Plan (NADP).

Dr. Nuetah emphasized that the Ministry had not placed any holds on the grants and is fully cooperating with the World Bank, which is currently engaged in a mid-term review of the Rural Economic and Transformation Project (RETRAP).

This review assesses whether the over 20 grant proposals received under RETRAP align with the objectives outlined in the NADP. "The World Bank told us that we will have to wait until we have a mid-term review of the RETRAP project to see where the current grant programs align with the National Agriculture Development Plan, he stated.

Additionally, Dr. Nuetah disclosed that 14 proposals have been submitted and approved for consideration by the World Bank under the Smallholder Agriculture Transformation Project (STAR-P). However, he noted that the World Bank has indicated the need to revisit specific review processes that contributed to the recommendations for these projects.

A team from the World Bank is currently in the country conducting a mid-term review of the STAR-P and RETRAP initiatives. These programs include matching grant components designed to support smallholder farmers and agribusinesses, which are vital in the government's efforts to foster agricultural development and economic growth. The initiatives are under the Liberia Agriculture Commercialization Fund (LACF), a component of the matching grant funding from the World Bank and the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD). The LACF is instrumental in enhancing financial access for farmers and agribusinesses to facilitate private-sector investment, essential for boosting agricultural productivity and commercialization nationwide.

Furthermore, Minister Nuetah indicated that the Ministry is currently reviewing the contract for the financial firm managing the LACF, with an anticipated conclusion by November of this year. This review is expected to ensure that the LACF continues to operate efficiently and effectively to meet its goals. Editing by Jonathan Browne