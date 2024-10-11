Liberia: NDC Demands Officials' Resignation

--For holding parties and government offices

The NDC says appointed government officials also serving in political parties' offices are doing so in gross violation of the laws, compromising their ability to serve the public impartially.

The National Democratic Coalition (NDC), an alliance political party of the Rescue Mission, is demanding the resignation of public officials who also occupy positions within their political parties.

The Rescue Mission is a combination of multiple political parties led by the ruling Unity Party (UP) to democratically unset the erstwhile Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) )-led government at the polls in 2023.

The NDC unequivocally condemns the actions of some executives within the UP and its alliance parties who have flagrantly violated the Code of Conduct.

The NDC accuses the officials of simultaneously holding appointed government positions and executive roles within their respective political parties.

"This blatant disregard for the law, according to the NDC, undermines the integrity of Liberia's democratic institutions and erodes public trust," the party said in a statement issued Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The NDC quotes the Code of Conduct of Liberia, specifically Part V, Section 5.1, which states that all officials appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia shall not engage in political activities, canvass, or contest for elected offices.

It noted that the provisions prohibit using government facilities, equipment, or resources to support partisan or political activities.

The NDC continued that the provisions prohibit appointed officials from serving on a committee of any political party, any organization engaged in political activity, or being an officer of any political party.

According to the NDC, the individuals in question have grossly violated these provisions by holding dual roles, compromising their ability to serve the public impartially.

"The NDC calls on all those appointed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and concurrently serving as executive members within political parties to immediately choose between their government positions and their party roles and resign from one."

The party insisted that upholding the principles of good governance and accountability is not only a legal obligation but also a moral imperative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Consequently, the NDC stated that members of the Rescue Alliance Parties should be champions of protecting the law, not violators.

The NDC indicated that it is incumbent upon all to adhere to the highest standards of ethical conduct and to set an example for the nation.

It urged all political actors to respect the Code of Conduct and prioritize the Liberian people's interests above personal or partisan gains.

Moreover, the NDC urged President Boakai to dismiss those officials who have blatantly disrespected the presidency by not declaring their assets as mandated by law.

The NDC views asset declaration as a vital element of transparency and accountability in governance.

It suggested that non-compliance with this mandate is a legal breach and erodes trust in leaders.

"The NDC reiterates its dedication to fostering integrity, transparency, and accountability in public service and commits to unwavering advocacy for the rigorous application of the Code of Conduct, including the ousting of officials who do not adhere to its requirements."