Liberia: Acting LDEA Boss Resigns

Mr. Peters says the LDEA is understaffed, has low budgetary support, and lacks adequate training and logistics.

Monrovia, October 11, 2024: Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Mr. Christopher K. Peters has resigned because the agency is understaffed and confronted with repeated low budgetary support.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Sylvester Grigsby, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Mr. Peters cited low salaries and huge salary disparities, including inadequate training and logistics.

"Please convey my humblest gratitude and thanks to His Excellency President Joseph N. Boakai as I tender my resignation as Officer-In-Charge of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency," said Mr. Peters.

He was appointed LDEA OIC on June 4, 2024, after President Boakai suspended the agency's head, Col. Abraham Kromah, along with two of his deputies following an altercation that shocked the country.

While he thanked President Boakai for allowing him to serve as LDEA Officer-in-Charge, Mr. Peters said he needed to return to the employment he held before being appointed OIC.

Over the last four months as OIC at the LDEA, Mr. Peters said they were able to lead a team of committed employees to seize drugs in the value of US$4m.

He added that they secured long imprisonment terms of 10 years and seven years, among others, for convicted drug dealers/traffickers through the courts of Liberia.

Peters narrated that they began some institutional reforms amidst the complex constraints the Agency faces.

Above all, Mr. Peters stated that they kept the Agency calmer, united, and focused on Drugs/Narcotic Supply Reduction.

At the same time, he noted that they worked with the National Steering Committee to achieve the goals of Drug Demand Reduction (Prevention and rehabilitation).

"The LDEA is understaffed and confronted with repeated low budgetary support, low salaries, and huge salary disparities, including lack of adequate training and logistics," said Mr. Peters.

"To win the war on Drugs, LDEA will need strategic reforms, training, and employment of additional staffers, adequate budget, logistics, and support from key partners," he recommended.

At these summits, Peters said calm, not impulsive, mature professional and team-building leadership will be required to move the Agency to its noblest height.

"Hence, my resignation will take effect on October 31, 2024. I will be happy to brief whoever is nominated so they can hit the ground running again. Again, I am grateful to His Excellency for the opportunity."