Liberia: Gongloe Urges Boakai to Reform Govt.

Former Liberian presidential candidate Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to reform his government to reflect the country and its people if he means well about "no more business as usual."

The renowned human rights lawyer and former political leader of the Liberian People's Party (LPP) gave an exclusive interview to the NewDawn newspaper on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Gongloe said if he could meet President Boakai and advise him, his thoughts would be on governmental reform and the passage of an executive order to eradicate graduation fees nationwide.

"When I'm fortunate to meet with President Boakai today, my first advice to him is, Mr. President, issue an Executive Order to end graduation fee payment across the country because this is killing parents," said Cllr. Gongloe.

"Also, reform your government to reflect the country and its people if you truly mean no more business as usual and handle the salary disparities gap in the government," he noted.

Cllr. Gongloe suggested that President Boakai should have a government of inclusion by law, adding that it's not too late for him to do that.

He further indicated that President Boakai can readjust his government and ensure that each county has a representation in the cabinet as mandated by the Executive Law.

"There [are] more than fifteen cabinet posts, and if he does the inclusion, he can do whatever he wants," Cllr. Gongloe stressed.

If President Boakai does that, the human rights lawyer believes it's the right thing within the law.

He also stated that the president should deal with this salary disparity.

"For him telling us that he cuts his salary is not enough; we need to know what he is taking home before cutting it," he continued.

Cllr. Gongloe pointed out that the law of 1972 puts the President of Liberia's salary at thirty-six thousand United States dollars, which was by law.

Since the new Constitution of Liberia, Cllr. Gongloe said Liberians no longer know their President's salary.

He believes that this is completely wrong and urges President Boakai to publicly disclose his salary and that of all other government officials to help civil society organizations do their work.

He contended that the new Constitution of Liberia provides that the people have the right to know about their government and its functionaries.

"You can't employ someone and don't know their salary. It's wrong. The people employed President Boakai and this government, therefore, it's the right of the people to know the salary of this government."

He observed that the government posts everything on the Executive Mansion's website but wondered why it can't post the salaries of public officials there.

"In times past, we knew their salary, but now, no," he concluded.