West Africa: Liberia Gets Ready for Global Crusade With Kumuyi

Momentum is building here as the church of Liberia mobilizes to receive international preacher Dr. W.F. Kumuyi for GCK LIBERIA 2024-Global Crusade.

Liberia is gearing up for the apostolic visit of Pastor Dr. W.F. Kumuyi, founder and general overseer of the Deeper Life Ministry of Nigeria.

Dr. Kumuyi is coming to the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, for the GCK LIBERIA 2024-Global Crusade, which is scheduled for November 28 to December 3, 2024.

Deeper Life Ministry is a church organization founded in 1973 in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation. It has a presence in every nation on earth.

Recently, Christian fathers of faith have been visiting the blessed nation of Liberia. Pastor Kumuyi is the fourth apostolic voice coming to bless the people of Liberia with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Most church leaders in Liberia see these visits as a prophetic experience that will open up the realms of the spirit over the nation, and the church is not taking this for granted.

Dr. Kumuyi has been referred to as the Prince of all Preachers. He is a highly anointed man of God with impeccable character. He is an 83-year-old teacher who has been hosting crusades from nation to nation.

During a press conference in Monrovia on Thursday, October 10th, Bishop Sam B. Oroge, media consultant for the GCK LIBERIA 2024-Global Crusade with Kumuyi, said the nation, as represented by the capital city of Monrovia, will experience the power of God in every dimension and that there will be visible, tangible manifestations of God's power for the deliverance and freedom of the people of Liberia.

Bishop Sam further explains that Pastor Kumuyi is currently represented on the ground in Liberia by a strong mobilization team led by the National Overseer of Deeper Life Ministry in Liberia, Pastor Saoji Ajayi-Albert. The team coordinates and prepares for the Global Crusade with Kumuyi.

Pastor Albert is coordinating under the chairmanship and guardian of his grace, Archbishop Isaac S. Winker, one of the leading fathers of the Liberian church.

He says it is newsworthy that the GCK is strongly mobilizing the church of Liberia and, in concert, to target the unsaved populace.

"The goal is to preach Christ and win souls into God's Kingdom. That is why the crusade theme is THE GREAT ESCAPE IN THE NAME OF JESUS. The world at large needs God, Liberia needs Him, the people can escape the effect of the day's evil by accepting the intervention of the Lord Jesus", Bishop Oroge adds.

He notes that God has put into the heart of His servant, Dr. Kumuyi, to visit Liberia, and preach the message that sets the nation free with signs and wonders, adding Miracles are associated with the ministry of Pastor Kumuyi and the nation is set to witness authentic demonstration of God's power again.

Pastor Kumuyi will spend quality time with the youth of Liberia during the IMPACT program. As he does in other nations, he will minister grace to them, and there are bound to be results. Besides, he has a special heart for leaders and ministers of the gospel and has planned to reach out to them during the Ministers' conference.

"No minister who desires a next level should miss this time," says Pastor Soji, National Coordinator of the crusade.

Bishop Sam is convinced that fathers like Pastor Kumuyi are moving around the world to impart grace to the next generation as they round up their stewardship. He believes the shoes of the elderly cleric are heavy, just like the baton, and should not be passed over to a new person.

As the preparation proceeds, at least 13 districts of Montserrado County are being mobilized. These districts have seen massive turnouts and support for the GCK2024.

So far, districts 2-14 have launched the crusade and are in a high spirit to receive God's servants. Crusade workers are turning out from all the churches in these districts to provide support for this once-in-a-lifetime event. There is a plan to extend the crusade experience to the Leeward counties using satellite technology.

The Media team for GCK LIBERIA 2023 reveals that Pastor Kumuyi is not only coming to preach and go, but the crusade is also providing free medical services for Liberians, which is unprecedented.

The man of God is not coming to collect from the Liberian people but to give to them. The ministry style of this father in the Lord is different, and it will make a huge difference in Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne