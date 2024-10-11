Liberia to Benefit Nationwide Internet

-As LTA partners with Starlink

The Government of Liberia has signed a licensing agreement with Starlink, a private firm, to provide nationwide internet connectivity.

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) sealed a pivotal licensing agreement with Starlink, a SpaceX-led satellite venture. This marked a significant stride towards nationwide internet accessibility across Liberia.

This collaboration promises to revolutionize connectivity in the country's remote regions. It will leverage advanced satellite technology to bridge digital divides and enhance communication infrastructure.

The Acting Commissioner of the LTA, Abdullah Kamara, made the announcement during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia on October 10. Kamara emphasized that this move significantly advances high-speed internet connectivity across Liberia, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Starlink, known for delivering broadband internet through low-Earth orbit satellites, bypasses the need for traditional ground-based infrastructure.

The service has already been deployed in several countries worldwide, offering solutions for areas with limited or unreliable internet access.

The licensing agreement, which has been under review for several months, is expected to revolutionize internet accessibility in rural and remote regions where conventional broadband services have struggled.

Kamara explained: "With this deal, even villages will have access to the internet. However, it's important to clarify that Starlink's service is different from mobile internet. It's more akin to services like DSTV but with far better latency because Starlink satellites are much closer to Earth."

He further highlighted the potential impact on institutions: "Hospitals, clinics, schools, and government offices across Liberia will now have the opportunity to sign up for Starlink services."

He adds that the development will significantly benefit institutions like the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and immigration services, which rely on real-time data access from border posts and remote locations.

Kamara notes that while Starlink aims to provide unlimited access, users must use the service responsibly to avoid overloading the system.

"There will be a one-time cost for the Starlink equipment and a flat rate for data services. This partnership with Starlink will offer Liberians affordable, reliable internet access, ensuring we all benefit from this advanced technology."

The initiative has been hailed as a game-changer for Liberia's digital future, providing opportunities for collaborations between internet service providers (ISPs) and Starlink to enhance connectivity further here.