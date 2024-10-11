Liberia: Ex-CDC Lawmaker Doubts Weah's Return

Solomon George claimed that ex-President Weah didn't listen to his advice and that he had become a major enemy of the CDC government.

Former Montserrado County Electoral District #7 Representative Solomon George says he doesn't see former President George Manneh Weah returning to the Liberian Presidency.

Mr. George, a long-time political ally and stalwart of the former ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), spoke on a local radio talk show in Monrovia on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Mr. George alleged that ex-president Weah and the erstwhile Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government crooked the Liberian people.

Therefore, he stated that he doesn't believe Weah will return to the Presidency in 2029.

"I don't believe that former President Weah will return to power, I mean the Liberian Presidency. Those who want to talk should talk. But, to admit, I don't see him returning to power," said Mr. George.

"If he wants to come back, he should settle the dust and do what he [is] supposed to do. But I don't think he can't do that," Mr. George noted.

George alleged that ex-President Weah didn't listen to his advice while in the seat of the presidency, and he became a major enemy of the CDC government.

He argued that today, the CDC and ex-President Weah are seeing what he advised them about earlier in the past.

Mr. George claimed that he told former President Weah to remove some elements from his government, but he refused.

"I told President Weah to put some people in Ghana Must Go Bag and throw them out of the system," he said.

"I named them to him, but he didn't listen. You have seen the disgrace now. This man is a thief, but Weah called the person his thief," Mr. George stated.

He also claimed that he recommended to former President Weah that they should stop using too many battle cries and think about the people and the country.

However, Mr. George alleged that former President Weah didn't listen, and he went astray.

Furthermore, Mr. George explained that he predicted former President Weah's defeat in the 2023 election.

"President Weah used to behave humble when we [were] having conversations, but he just didn't take action," said Mr. George.

"I was the most vocal person who was part of the then government and speaking against it. But, with all that, President Weah didn't listen."

Mr. George recalled that the House of Representatives summoned former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah under Bhofal Chambers's speakership.

During that hearing, George said he urged that Mr. Tweah be placed behind bars for disrespecting the country and the House and refusing to appear within the given time.

"But, the Speaker said no because we were in power. Also, Mr. Tweah told me that once Weah is President, we can't do anything against them."

"And so, all those happened, and they didn't listen. Today, they are eating the fruit of the seed planted," George indicated.