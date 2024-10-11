Liberia: President Accepts Modad's Resignation

11 October 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has accepted the resignation of Mr. Amin Modad, Former Minister of Commerce & Industry.

Mr. Modad resigned following concerns regarding the recent procurement of a vehicle that significantly exceeded the government's estimated cost for ministerial transportation.

The President noted that while Mr. Modad has contributed to the development of the Ministry during his tenure, the decision to make such a purchase at this time reflected poor judgment and a lack of sensitivity to the current economic environment in the country.

The President has further directed that the vehicle in question be transferred to the General Services Agency (GSA) for appropriate use in accommodating VIP guests of the government.

The Government of Liberia remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and prudent resource management in all sectors of public service.

Meanwhile, President Boakai has asked Deputy Minister for Administration Madam Scholastica Tanneh Nyenkan- Nimely to act until a replacement is named.

