Africa: Trailblazing Women Win Top UNHCR Award for Life-Changing Work

Five trailblazing women - a nun, an activist, a social entrepreneur, a volunteer aid worker, and an advocate for ending statelessness - have been named the winners of this year's UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award.

This year's global laureate for the UN refugee agency award, Sister Rosita Milesi, is a Brazilian nun, lawyer, social worker and movement builder who has championed the rights and dignity of people on the move for nearly 40 years. The four others have been named regional winners.

"All too often, women face heightened risks of discrimination and violence, especially when forced to flee," said UNHCR Filippo Grandi.

"But these five winners show how women are also playing a critical role in the humanitarian response and in finding solutions," he underscored.

Mr. Grandi praised their dedication to driving action in their own communities, building grassroots support and even shaping national policies.

Sister Rosita has personally assisted thousands who have either been forced from the homes or gone in search of new opportunities - helping them access legal documentation, shelter, food, healthcare, language training and access to the labour market in Brazil.

As a lawyer, she has also been instrumental in shaping public policy, the refugee agency said.

Her work on Brazil's 1997 refugee law, for example, helped to amplify refugee rights in line with the 1984 Cartagena Refugee Declaration, ensure that it does more to protect, include and empower people forced on the move within the Central America region, in line with international standards.

Life of dedication

"I decided to dedicate myself to migrants and refugees. I'm inspired by the growing need to help, to welcome, and to integrate refugees," said Sister Rosita, aged 79.

"I'm not afraid to act, even if we don't achieve everything we want to. If I take something on, I will turn the world upside down to make it happen," she added.

Regional winners

Maimouna Ba, the regional winner from Africa this year, is an activist from Burkina Faso. She has helped more than 100 displaced children return to the classroom and put over 400 displaced women on a path to financial independence.

Meanwhile, Jin Davod, the winner from Europe, drew on her own experience as a Syrian refugee to build an online platform that has connected thousands of trauma survivors with licensed therapists providing free mental health support.

Sudanese refugee Nada Fadol, the winner from the Middle East and North Africa region, has mobilized essential aid for hundreds of refugee families fleeing to Egypt in search of safety.

Lastly, Deepti Gurung, the winner from the Asia-Pacific region, campaigned to reform Nepal's citizenship laws after learning that her two daughters had become stateless - opening a path to citizenship for them and thousands more in similar straits.

The people of Moldova will also receive honourable mention for acting as a beacon of humanity. Setting aside their own economic challenges, they rapidly transformed schools, community spaces, and homes into sanctuaries for more than one million people fleeing the war in Ukraine.