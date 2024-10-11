Nairobi — As Senators gear to consider the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,an opnion poll has ranked Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the most preferred successor.

The poll conducted by Infotrack showed at least 20 per cent of the respondents preferred the Interior Boss.

An analysis on the respondents' opinion showed that Kindiki was most preferred based on track record in his docket and experience and in the political scene.

According to the latest poll by Infotrack,Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi tied at 5 per cent each for the post.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro followed with four per cent each.

The poll shows former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ranked at two per cent in the poll conducted on October 9, 2024.

Infotrack interviewed 1,000 Kenyans were from across the 47 counties who formed basis for the findings.

The opnion poll highlighted 24 per cent of males preferred Kindiki as the replacement for Gachagua, while only 16 per cent of females reported a preference for the him

In terms of age distribution , 21 per cent of those aged 36-45 years noted their preference for the Interior Boss to take helm of the most the second most powerful seat.

In the analysis done,the support for the Former Tharaka Nithi Senator

was particularly from Rift Valley, Mt Kenya, Nairobi and Eastern regions.

Gachagua faces several charges,on his impeachment including gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

Impeachment has far-reaching consequences for him including end of his political career as it will be a dent for him to hold any other public office in the future.

Gachagua is faced with the herculean task of intense lobbying and persuasion to defeat his ouster bid that was passed by National Assembly last week.

