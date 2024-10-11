Goal scoring proved the biggest bane of the Black Stars yesterday when they failed to find the back of the net against Sudan in an AFCON 2025 qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The result leaves the Black Stars as 'endangered species' as far as qualification to the continental fiesta was concerned unless they win the last three games that include a second leg tie against the Sudanese in Libya on Monday.

It was a much improved performance from the Kudus Mohammed-led warriors. For once, they demonstrated the hunger, commitment and dedication lacking in their games.

They were let down by the failure to convert the countless decent chances that fell to them.

Related Articles

The Sudanese goalkeeper, Abdelrahman Gaafar Ali, would also take a lot of the credit for his heroic saves that kept them in the game.

Yesterday's draw leaves the Black Stars in third position of the group with two points with Angola and Niger set to honour their third matches today.

Ghana went straight into action with Seidu Alidu scampering down the right side of the Stars attack but the danger was cleared to throw.

Identifying some weaknesses at the left side of the Sudan defence where Ahmed Abdalmoneam Yousif operated, the Stars kept attacking from that side and in the process earned two successive corner kicks under five minutes.

The Stars hit the cross bar with Alexander Djiku's header from the resultant corner with the Sudanese keeper completely beaten.

Seven minutes into the game, Ernest Nuamah attacked and cut in successfully but his decision to shoot at the near post proved a bad one.

As the Sudanese, at this stage struggled to get out of their half, it became a battle between the Stars attackers against the visiting goalkeeper, Abdelrahman Gaafar Ali, who denied Antoine Semenyo on the 10th minute.

Abobaker Mamoun, however, provided the first test for Ghana just before the first water break when he raced to intercept a long ball into the Stars area but his shot travelled way above the post to the relief of goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Ati Zigi pulled a save in the 35th minute to deny the Sudanese who raised their tempo from the half hour mark, making the game a ding-dong affair with action switching from one side of the pitch to the other.

Sudan's Walieldin Daiyeen received the first yellow card of the match on the 45th minute after obstructing an advancing Ernest Nuamah, but the resultant kick was dealt with by the Sudan defence.

Both sides resumed the second half on a cautious note, passing the ball around and looking for spaces to strike.

However, it was Ghana captain, Mohammed Kudus, who broke that tempo with a dash to the Sudan territory but his shot was blocked to corner.

That threat notwithstanding, the Sudanese, under the tutelage of Ghanaian coach, Kwesi Appiah, kept their shape and composure at the back, preferring to pass out from the back.

Ghana was presented with a free kick in the 50th minute after a player was brought down.

Kudus advertised a long strike, only to lay a wide one to Gideon Mensah on the left wing but his cross was headed to corner and wasted.

With his pace and aggression, Kudus remained a constant threat to the Sudan defencemen, threatening with several one-on-one situations.

Ghana put the Sudanese under intense pressure from the 55th minute, a period that saw Semenyo missed two gilt-edged chances and Kudus shooting into the side net.

Coach Otto Addo brought on Inaki Williams and Fatawu Isshahaku for Jordan Ayew and Nuamah in the 70th minute in a bid to unlock the Sudan defence with their pace and trickery, however, it was the Sudanese who went closer to goal with a free kick which Ati-Zigi pushed to corner.

Ati-Zigi was on hand again to save a situation for Ghana after the Black Stars defence gave the ball away around the goal area in the 75th minute.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Black Stars were presented another opportunity with a free kick around the Sudan goal area after Fatawu Isshahaku was fouled as Ghana went all out in search of a fate-defining goal but Kudus' kick was deflected for Ghana's 12th corner kick of the match.

Sadly, the Stars failed to utilise any of the corner set pieces.

The Sudanese goalie, Abdelraman, climaxed his Man-of-the-Match display with a heroic save on the 89th minute after diving to save what was thought to be the opener.

He recovered from a treatment from injury afterwards to save Inaki Williams' tap in with Fatawu Ishahaku's shot from the rebound also going way above the cross bar and enjoyed a kingly ride from teammates after the final whistle.

It was a joyous moment for the Sudanese who Ghanaian coach, Kwesi Appiah, remained in a sombre mood just like the Black Stars players who left the field in dejection and disappointment.

But in the words of Coach Otto Addo during his post-match press conference, he gave highest assurance that the Black Stars would emerge victors in the second leg to make qualification possible.