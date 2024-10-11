Africa: Kagame, Africa CDC Discuss Strategies to Enhance Disease Prevention On Continent

President Paul Kagame and Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), on October 11 discussed Rwanda's preparedness and collaboration with Africa CDC in containing the spread of the Marburg virus.

"They also exchanged on various strategies to help enhance disease prevention as well as building increased capacity for manufacturing of vaccines and medical kits on the continent," states a post on X by the President's Office.

President Kagame met with Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (@AfricaCDC). They discussed Rwanda's preparedness and collaboration with Africa CDC in containing the spread of the Marburg virus. They also exchanged on various... pic.twitter.com/efH3wlvE0q-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) October 11, 2024

On Wednesday, who was in the country to attend the AfCFTA Business Forum dubbed Biashara Afrika 2024, Kaseya called out a decision by the US to issue a travel notice to Rwanda due to the Marburg outbreak, saying it is unfair and unacceptable. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, October 8, issued a level 3 travel notice for the country and said next week it will begin screening travellers who have recently been in Rwanda.

Kaseya later said that Rwanda has almost zero risk of exporting the Marburg outbreak, thanks to a number of serious measures put in place.

"What I saw in Rwanda is almost zero risk. I say 'almost' because we cannot say (it is) 100 percent. But I can say (it is) 95 percent sure that there is zero risk for Rwanda to spread the disease outside," he said during an online press conference on Thursday, October 10.

Africa CDC on August 17 committed to delivering 10 million mpox vaccine doses across Africa by 2025, a significant step towards bolstering health security in the continent. This announcement highlights the urgency of addressing the mpox outbreak, which has been declared a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) by Africa CDC and a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last year, German biotechnology company, BioNTech, unveiled its first African site in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, as part of the firm's efforts to facilitate the production of mRNA vaccines.

Nestled in Kigali Special Economic Zone, in Gasabo District, in a section earmarked for biopharma manufacturing, the facility spans approximately 300,000 square meters.