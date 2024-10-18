Nigeria At Potential Risk of Marburg Virus Outbreak - NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says expert risk assessment have revealed that Nigeria is at a potential risk of the Marburg Virus outbreak currently ongoing in Rwanda.

The director general of the agency, Dr Jide Idris, stated this Thursday in Abuja while presenting an update on the ongoing response to infectious disease outbreaks and other events of public health importance in Nigeria and globally.

He said this particularly so among populations with high presence of bats, where bats are being used as delicacies, and if the virus is imported into Nigeria, due to the volume of travel between the two countries.

He said the NCDC is closely monitoring the Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda,adding that as of October 15, 2024, 62 cases have been confirmed, with 15 deaths.

While saying there is no specific treatment or vaccine for Marburg, he said the NCDC is prepared to respond.

He said, "Working with our stakeholders across ministries departments and agencies of government, we have activated health declaration forms for incoming passengers especially from affected regions and are ready to isolate suspected cases immediately upon detection. Additionally, we have identified isolation centers and commenced the process of stockpiling the necessary medical supplies to handle potential cases."

He enjoined all Nigerians to remain vigilant, particularly those traveling to regions with reported Marburg cases.

Speaking about other diseases, he said since the beginning of 2024, Nigeria has recorded 1,018 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and 172 deaths, with the majority of cases reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states.

He said findings have identified kidney failure as major cause of death from Lassa fever.

He said in addressing this, training of healthcare workers at both the state and local levels is ongoing to ensure rapid case detection, accurate reporting, and effective management.

He said , "We have procured and installed 12 dialysis machines across our treatment centres. Additionally, we are stockpiling essential medical supplies--such as personal protective equipment, medicines, and diagnostic tools--in high-risk states to ensure a swift response should an outbreak occur."

On Mpox, he said Nigeria has continued to manage the outbreak with vigilance, noting that as of 13th October, a total of 102 confirmed cases have been recorded across 26 states and the FCT, from 1,339 suspected cases. He added that the observed steady rise on the number of reported cases in recent weeks can be attributed to enhanced surveillance and improved case detection across the country.

The NCDC DG said while projections for the upcoming CSM season suggest a moderate number of cases, he added that the agency is not taking any chances.

He said over 400 healthcare workers across nine states have been trained in case management and cerebrospinal fluid collection, which is essential for accurate laboratory diagnosis and effective treatment.

He said the agency is fostering strategic partnerships with key stakeholders, including the National Council on Climate Change and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), to enhance our capacity for climate-informed decision-making.

"Through seamless real-time data sharing and coordinated collaboration, we seek to bolster our preparedness and response to climate-associated health risks, including floods and droughts. This proactive approach further underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health, well-being, and resilience of Nigerians, amidst an ever-evolving global health landscape, " he said.

He emphasized that public health is a shared responsibility.