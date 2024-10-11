Liberia: Our Children Are Dying - Mothers Plea With Boakai To Tackle Drug Issue

Several mothers whose children are users of illicit drugs are urging President Joesph Nyuma Boakai to take immediate action in addressing the proliferation of illegal substances that are affecting young people across the country.

The mothers of youths who are victims of illegal drugs, said there is a need for practical action to be taken by the government through the President to ensure that the issue of illicit drugs is a priority.

Speaking on a local radio conversation with the President, the downhearted mothers told the Liberian leader that their children were dying from the sores on their bodies due to the impact of the drugs.

According to them, the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency is not working to ensure that dealers of illegal drugs are apprehended in line with the laws of the country.

According to some of the mothers, if given the authority and protection to expose the dealers of illegal drugs, they are willing because most of their children are now victimized.

Some of the mothers whose children are now at-risk youths or zogos said they voted for President Boakai because he promised to fight against the issue of illegal drugs.

They told the public that former President George Weah could not give more attention to the fight on narcotic substances which were destroying the youthful generation.

Some of them expressed disappointment in President Boakai for only pronouncing that the issue of illegal drugs is an emergency without tangible action.

It can be recalled that on January 31, 2024, President Boakai announced series of critical measures aimed at combating the plague of substance abuse and drug addiction in the country.

He declared the proliferation of drugs and substance abuse a National Health Emergency and further commits his government's commitment to swiftly and decisively nip the problem in the bud.

According to the Executive Mansion release at the time, President Boakai said the drug epidemic, especially the use of "KUSH", which has affected dozens of young Liberians poses an existential threat to their future on one hand and the country on the other.

He also announced the establishment of a steering committee comprising, the Ministry of Health as Chair, the Ministry of Justice as Co-Chair, with Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), and Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), as members.

The President also disclosed that government officials will be rallied to do their drug tests, starting with him and his Vice President.

The Liberian Leader rallied lawmakers to pass effective legislation and support financial appropriations that will help win the fight against corruption.

President Boakai emphasized that anyone caught in the act of corruption during his time as President will face the full weight of the law, with swift and non-discriminatory enforcement.