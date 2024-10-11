Ghana: Utag Embarks On Strike Over Galamsey

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) yesterday started an indefinite strike across its 15 branches nationwide to protest against illegal mining popularly called galamsey.

UTAG members are expected to remain on strike until the government announces a nationwide ban on all mining and prospecting activities in protected areas, including forest reserves, farmlands, and water bodies.

The industrial action kicked in despite Organised Labour's last minute decision to suspend its October 10 planned strike following the government's pledge to address the issue.

In a referendum on Wednesday, UTAG members overwhelmingly voted in support of the motion to strike, with 2,153 members representing 77.95 per cent, voting in favour of the motion, 607 representing 21.98 per cent voting against it, and two persons representing 0.07 per cent abstaining from the votes.

A press statement issued in Accra signed by the UTAG National President, Professor Mamudu A. Akudugu, instructed members to adhere to the strike action until the government addresses the Association's demands.

"This decisive outcome (of the referendum) reflects the unwavering commitment of UTAG members to protect our environment and livelihoods from the destructive impact of mining activities in ecologically sensitive areas such as forest reserves, farms and water bodies," it said.

It said following the referendum, the UTAG NEC convened an emergency meeting, to invoke Article XIX, Clause five of the UTAG Constitution to embark on the industrial action.

UTAG's bold move aims to pressure the government to take decisive action against galamsey, which has devastated Ghana's water bodies and forests, the statement said.

It would be recalled that on October 1, organised labour declared a nationwide strike with effect from October 10, following the failure of government to address their demands to halt illegal mining in and around river bodies and forest reserves.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Organised Labour suspended its indefinite nationwide strike aimed to compel the government, to, among other demands, declare a state of emergency on galamsey

The decision followed a meeting between organised labour and the government, during which President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo offered enhanced measures to boost the fight against the menace.

The Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, who announced the decision said the government's measures which formed the basis for the decision, would be keenly monitored.

"The government will hear from us if it fails to do the needful," he announced.

The intensified measures the government is rolling out include deployment of more military officers and including of Small Scale Miners Association, to boost "Operation Halt" aimed at curbing galamsey.

More dedicated courts would be established to handle illegal mining and the immediate suspension and subsequent revocation of the En¬vironment Protection (Mining on forest reserves) Regulations, 2022 (L.I 2462).