Nigeria: Banditry - CP Disu Visits FCT Community, Urges Residents to Be Vigilant

In an effort towards tackling incessant cases of banditry and kidnaping, the new Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Commissioner, CP Olatunji Disu, on Friday, visited Ushafa community in Bwari area council of the FCT and urged the local inhabitants to continue to be vigilant.

Disu, who earlier visited the palace of Esu of Bwari, HRH Ibrahim Yaro, said he was at the community to assess the security situation.

He said the visit would enhance the command the opportunity to evaluate ongoing deployments.

According to him, the visit underscores the command's commitment to ensuring peace and security across the FCT, especially in communities facing security challenges.

Disu, who engaged with traditional rulers, youth groups, and residents at the chiefs palace, emphasized the police dedication to swift and professional responses to threats.

He, however, highlighted the importance of collaboration with the community, urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agents.

He disclosed that the command had strengthened deployments in key areas of Bwari, which he said focused on intelligence-driven operations and rapid response units.

He, therefore, assured that the FCT police command is committed to tackling crime and maintaining a secure environment for all.

The police commissioner, further assured that the command would continue to engage stakeholders and enhance security strategies to promote community policing initiatives, while calling on residents to report suspicious activities through the police emergency numbers on 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653.