Nigeria: PDP Crisis - NWC Faction Appoints Muhammed As Damagum's Replacement

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Debo Ologunagba has appointed Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the acting National Chairman of the party.

This follows the rowdy session on Thursday night that led to the division in the ranks of the party.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party's National Publicity Secretary, said, "The appointment which takes immediate effect is pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)."

Earlier, the Umar Damagum camp had suspended Debo Ologunagba and Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, the National Legal Adviser of the party.

The development was followed by the suspension of Damagum and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

However, in his latest statement, Ologunagba said: "Following the suspension of Amb. Illiya Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the Acting National Chairman.

"The NWC calls on all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholder and members of our great Party to remain focused at this critical time especially as the NWC commences arrangements towards the holding of the Party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting already scheduled for Thursday, 24th October, 2024."