Nigeria: Two Herders Killed in Fresh Plateau Attack

Two herders have been reportedly killed while one other is missing in separate attacks on villages in Riyom and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State.

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Babayo Yusuf, gave the names of the deceased as Bashiru Iliyasu and Yahuza Idris, saying the former was killed in Jol village of Riyom LGA while the latter was killed along Maikatako road in Bokkos on Thursday.

The group added that many cattle were also shot dead during the incident.

The chairman stated that the victims were killed while rearing cattle in the areas, adding that security agencies including Department of State Services (DSS) and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) had been informed about the incident.

He said, "It is quite unfortunate that these innocent herders who were struggling to earn a livelihood would just be killed. What have they done to deserve this atrocity? This kind of atrocity should not continue because it would not help whoever is behind it.

"We are calling on all stakeholders especially the security agencies to apprehend those responsible for the attacks and prevent further attacks on our members. We are demanding the police to also rescue the missing herder."

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, had not responded to the inquiry by our correspondent on the attacks.