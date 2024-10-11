Nigeria: Blockdag Nears $100m As 50 Percent Bonus Ends! Will Tron's Growth and Sui's Price Surge Keep Up?

The market's excitement is palpable as TRON surpasses 8.2 billion transactions and SUI hints at a possible 50% price increase. BlockDAG is currently the center of attention, particularly as the deadline for its 50% bonus promotion approaches in under three days. This limited-time offer has already attracted $10 million in just 72 hours, boosting total earnings to over $93.5 million.

The rush is largely due to BlockDAG's impressive performance, which provided early participants with a 1960% return in a short period. With $100 million within reach, experts are buzzing about the potential for a staggering 30,000x return in the coming years.

TRON Achieves Significant Transaction Milestone

TRON has recently celebrated a significant milestone, surpassing 8.2 billion transactions on its platform. This achievement highlights TRON's growing appeal, as users anticipate reaching the 10 billion transaction mark by next year.

Despite a modest 1.97% increase in its price over the past month, optimism is high, with a 77% positive sentiment reflected on CoinMarketCap. Even with recent dips in network activity, the community celebrates this achievement as a testament to TRON's enduring appeal and its prospects for further growth.

Upcoming SUI Price Boost: Expecting a 50% Increase?

The SUI coin demonstrates strong market performance, indicating a potential surge that could push its price to $3. From its low in August at $0.46, SUI has climbed an impressive 327% to its current price of about $1.97, driven by steady gains.

If the upward trend persists, SUI could surpass the $2 threshold and target a 50% rise, possibly reaching $3 in October. Indicators like moving averages and the RSI support the coin's continued upward trajectory, particularly as it approaches significant resistance levels.

Last 3 Days to Take Advantage of BlockDAG's 50% Bonus

Only three days remain to capitalize on the most lucrative offer in the crypto market: BlockDAG's 50% bonus deal, which ends on October 14. This offer provides purchasers half as many additional BDAG coins with every buy, with no attached conditions.

With the conclusion of this bonus quickly approaching, demand has skyrocketed: over $10 million has been secured in 72 hours, elevating the presale total to nearly $93.5 million. This surge has almost pushed the revenue to $100 million. Batch 23 sold out swiftly, and with coins priced at $0.0206, Batch 24 is expected to follow suit rapidly.

Why the widespread interest? BlockDAG's value has increased from $0.001 to $0.0206 in a few months, rewarding early buyers with a 1960% return. Experts now foresee returns as high as 30,000 in the coming years.

Excitement continues to build with BlockDAG's impending rebrand and platform launch, attracting more digital currency enthusiasts to its rapidly evolving ecosystem. Furthermore, BlockDAG's testnet has become a hot spot for developers, increasing its allure.

With experts comparing BlockDAG to the "next Bitcoin," with 50% additional BDAG coins available for a limited time, seizing this opportunity is a priority for many.

The Premier Digital Currency Purchase of 2024

The rise in TRON's transaction volume indicates increasing user interest, while SUI's potential for a 50% price leap reflects a positive market outlook. However, BlockDAG's current offer presents a unique chance.

A generous 50% bonus of extra BDAG coins is available with each purchase, but only for the next three days. Those looking to participate should act quickly. Moreover, BlockDAG has already provided a remarkable 1960% gain for early adopters and is on course to achieve further historic returns.

