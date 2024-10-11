Nigeria: Yushau Shuaib @ 55 - Celebrating a Humble PR Guru

Yushau Abdulhameed Shuaib, also known as YAShuaib, who just clocked 55, is a man that thrives by a servant leadership style. This is defined by his wisdom, numerous acts of selflessness and kindness garbed in humility despite influence and high-profile contacts at his beck and call.

I first met YAShuaib as an undergraduate of the Department of Information and Media Studies, Bayero University Kano. In 2018, he attended our orientation and took us through the digital media landscape. The takeaways from the presentation were inspiring. I saw him later that year when he again visited the department.

Incidentally, I had just led the BUK Facebook Peer to Peer Global Digital Challenge where we emerged with an honorary mention among participating global universities. We were hosted by the then Dean of Student Affairs, and YAShuaib, the HoD, Associate Professor Nura Ibrahim and Dr Muhammad Danja accompanied.

The way Mr. Shuaib interacted as we walked to the Deanery and throughout the time together left me in awe. I mean, here is a renowned writer, public relations maestro and public affairs commentator with an illustrious career, having held various positions in Nigerian government institutions and the private sector.

Despite his reputation and connections, YAShuaib has a remarkable willingness to blend into the background. He never attempts to exert any sort of authority or bypass protocol. Instead, he patiently allows security personnel and other officials in charge to do their job, even at times some get unnecessarily overzealous.

Mr. Shuaib served as spokesperson for the Federal Ministries of Information, Finance, and Health, respectively. At different times, he led the Press and Public Relations Department of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The columnist has written and published more than 300 articles and authored books including Boko Haram and Media War; An Encounter with the Spymaster; Award Winning Crisis Communication Strategies, and Pantami: An Encounter with a Digital Economy Maestro, among others.

Mr. Shuaib, who championed the establishment of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA) - a body which comprises, the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Customs, Immigration, EFCC and NSCDC - was former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki's media advisor.

I joined the PRNigeria Centre in Abuja in 2019 and later transitioned into a staff member. The modesty of our 'oga' drew admiration from everyone. "Humility is the ultimate sophistication," he says. His actions echo the sentiments of Clare Boothe Luce, who wrote in her 1931 novel Stuffed Shirts, "The height of sophistication is simplicity."

Today, the Centre, with headquarters in Abuja, has offices in Ilorin and Kano, due to the resilience of a man whose character and legacy remind that true greatness lies not in seeking recognition but in treating others with compassion. As Yushau Shuaib marks his 55th birthday, we honour an icon and pray for more years of blessings and achievements.