Nigeria: PDP Crisis - Damagum's Removal Justified - Ugochinyere

Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, spokesman of Nigeria's opposition lawmakers, says the emergence of Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is justified.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Debo Ologunagba had appointed Mohammed to replace Damagum.

This followed the rowdy session that led to the division in the ranks of the party, on Thursday night.

While announcing the appointment of the new chairman, Ologunagba had said, "The appointment which takes immediate effect is pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)."

The development was followed by the suspension of Damagum and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

However, in his latest statement, Ologunagba said: "Following the suspension of Amb. Illiya Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the appointment of Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the Acting National Chairman.

Reacting to the development, spokesperson of Opposition Lawmakers Coalition, Ugochinyere said PDP faithful, supporters and stakeholders were happy with the development.

The lawmaker urged PDP Governors and stakeholders to meet to stop Damagun, whom he accused of being an All Progressives Congress (APC) agent.

The statement read, "The news of Damagum suspension is a welcome development, there's jubiliation everywhere, PDP faithful, supporters and stakeholders are very happy with this development. Damagum has been working with our enemies to destroy the party and render it incapable of contesting the 2027 elections.

"With the removal of Damagum, transformation of PDP will begin, as the party has faced many setbacks and challenges due to Damagum anti-party activities and frolicking with the party's enemy Nyesom Wike. I urge PDP Governors and stakeholders to meet to stop Damagum who is an APC agent alongside their ProWike APC group from further destruction of the Party."

Earlier, the Umar Damagum camp had suspended Debo Ologunagba and Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, the National Legal Adviser of the party.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the PDP from removin Damagum as Acting National Chairman pending the determination of the suit before it.

Justice Peter Lifu on Friday also restrained the National Working Committee (NWC), the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP from removing Damagum.

The order followed an ex parte application by two aggrieved members of the party, Umar Maina and Zanna Gaddama.