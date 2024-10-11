Nigeria: Gombe to Begin N70,000 Minimum Wage Payment October

The Gombe State Government says it will begin paying the N70,000 new national minimum wage with effect from October.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Negotiation Committee, Dr Manasseh Daniel Jatau, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen after a meeting with labour leaders in the state.

He said the state government was ready to pay the new minimum wage from October, adding that a technical committee had been assigned to finalise the process within 72 hours.

He added that immediately the technical committee completes its assignment, the committee will reconvene to work out the payment modalities.

The deputy governor also urged civil servants to report directly to him if the N70,000 new national minimum wage was not reflected in their October salary.

On its part, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Yusuf Aish Bello, said the union would work with the technical committee to ensure a smooth implementation of the wage increase within the given timeframe.

Comrade Bello also commended Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya for agreeing to pay the new minimum wage as agreed between the NLC and the federal government.