Nigeria: Japa - FG Launches Programme to Repatriate Healthcare Expertise From Abroad

The federal government has introduced the Nigerian Health Professionals in Diaspora Plus Engagement Programme, aimed at addressing the brain drain in the healthcare sector by repatriating the expertise of Nigerian health professionals abroad.

During the Diaspora Stakeholders' Forum in Abuja, Dr. Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, emphasized that the program's primary goal is to foster long-term collaboration between Nigerian professionals in the diaspora and their counterparts in Nigeria.

"The achievement of universal health coverage has been significantly hampered by the persistent emigration of our healthcare workforce. However, this initiative offers a chance to reverse the trend of brain loss," he stated. The program is part of the government's four-point Strategic Health Agenda, which focuses on reforming healthcare through improved governance, value chain development, health security, and quality health systems.

Dr. Alausa urged participants from the private sector and international partners to support the initiative and encouraged medical professionals abroad to invest in clinical research, biomedical technology, and telemedicine to bridge gaps in healthcare delivery.

Dr. Ibrahim Wada, founder of the NISA Premier Medical Group, underscored the significance of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in enhancing healthcare. He stressed the importance of engaging local communities and building capacity at the grassroots level, noting that effective management is crucial for providing high-quality healthcare services. "Effective management creates a seamless experience for both healthcare professionals and patients, not just modern equipment," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Wada called for improved infrastructure and support for professionals returning from the diaspora to ensure their contributions make a meaningful impact.

Pamela Ajayi, president of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), discussed Nigeria's potential to become a hub for medical care in West Africa. She emphasized the need to invest in medical infrastructure, such as establishing healthcare banks to aid development. Additionally, she highlighted the transformative potential of digital platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) for expanding healthcare access to rural areas.

Ajayi stated that the involvement of the Nigerian diaspora is essential for advancing healthcare infrastructure, innovation, and research.

Dr. Bala Audu, president of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), stressed the importance of international collaboration and education in retaining skilled healthcare workers and improving healthcare outcomes. He explained that partnerships with countries like the UK could enhance Nigeria's healthcare systems and facilitate the sharing of opportunities.