Africa: Nigeria Xi Vs Libya - Lookman, Boniface Start in Attack

Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface and Moses Simon will lead Nigeria's attack against Libya in an AFCON 2025 Qualifier.

The match is expected to take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, 5pm Nigeria time.

Also in the starting eleven are goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, captain and defender William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey,

and Bruno Onyemeachi, in the midfield are Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi.

Nigeria XI vs Libya: Nwabali, Aina, Onyemeachi, Bassey, Ekong, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman, Boniface and Moses Simon.

More details to come...