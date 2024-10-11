Nigeria: Ondo Guber - Adeola, Ex - SSG, Endorses Aiyedatiwa

As the November 16, 2024, gubernatorial election approaches in Ondo State, prominent leaders and political stakeholders have reiterated their support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Among them is Dr. Aderotimi Adelola, the longest-serving Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Ondo's history, who served under Dr. Rahman Olusegun Mimiko from 2009 to 2017.

In a statement released in Akure, Dr. Adelola emphasized that Governor Aiyedatiwa has successfully stabilized the state and maintained the legacy achievements of the Aketi administration and previous governments. He believes the governor has done enough to merit overwhelming support from the people of Ondo State.

"I am thrilled to endorse Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the upcoming governorship election," Adelola stated. "As a former Secretary to the State Government under Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, I had the privilege of observing and actively participating in the development of Ondo State."

He continued, "As a keen observer of Governor Aiyedatiwa's activities and performance since his inauguration as the substantive Governor, I have noticed his passion for leadership and his capability to propel the state toward greater heights. His initiatives have positively impacted various sectors, and his commitment to preserving and promoting Ondo State's rich cultural heritage is commendable."

Dr. Adelola noted that, having served the state with a comprehensive understanding of its development needs, he believes Governor Aiyedatiwa is the right leader to advance Ondo State's socioeconomic and cultural development. "I urge all well-meaning citizens to unite and ensure his continued leadership for the benefit of our beloved state," he added.

In addition, Dr. Adelola praised the appointment of Hon. Abiola Makinde as the Director General of the Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization, describing him as a "square peg in a square hole." He stated, "I will always remember the creativity you brought to your election campaign for the House of Representatives, which yielded positive results. Undoubtedly, the Aiyedatiwa campaign will benefit from a similar approach with you at the helm."

Governor Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent, faces competition from HE Hon. Agboola Ajayi, the PDP flag bearer and former Deputy Governor of the state, among others.

Dr. Aderotimi Adelola, PhD, a renowned organizational psychologist, has recently authored a book titled "Working under the Sunshine: Reminiscences on How a State Government in Nigeria Created Values for the People." The book reveals the inspiring success secrets and principles of a state government in Nigeria, focusing on how a people-oriented, outcome-focused administration can create sustained value for its stakeholders. It also provides a unique perspective on the phenomenal achievements of the Mimiko administration and their positive impact on citizens, particularly those on the fringes of society.