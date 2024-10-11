Nigeria: FG Unveils Requirements for Accessing N40,000 Per 50kg Rice

11 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Ewepu

As Nigerians grapple with severe hunger, the Federal Government has announced the necessary documents needed to access the subsidized price of N40,000 for a 50kg bag of milled rice.

To obtain the rice, citizens must present several documents, including their National Identification Number (NIN), an ID card, and an ATM card for registration and payment. After completing these steps, beneficiaries will need to clear a separate verification process by government officials before receiving their rice.

In Abuja, individuals should go to the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) with the required documents.

Once documentation and payment are complete, they will proceed to the Central Business Area beside the First Bank Branch by NNPC Towers to collect their 50kg bag of milled rice.

Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, addressed the potential challenges of distributing such a critical staple during this difficult period. He stated, "The Federal Government is aware of the potential challenges associated with the sales of an important staple such as rice, and has deployed a multi-disciplinary machinery of government to ensure the transparency, wider reach, and success of this exercise."

Kyari emphasized measures to prevent fraud, including limiting distribution to one bag of rice per person and verifying beneficiaries through identification methods like the NIN and phone numbers.

He expressed optimism that the injection of 30,000 metric tons (1,000 trucks of 30 metric tons each) of rice into Nigeria's food supply will significantly reduce rice prices and benefit other closely related food items.

The rice will be distributed to states across the country to ensure equal access, but beneficiaries must have the required documents before making a purchase.

