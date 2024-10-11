Nigeria: Reduce Fuel, Food Prices, Ndume Begs Tinubu

... accuses saboteurs of frustration reforms

Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) has urged President Bola Tinubu to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians by intervening in the escalating costs of food and energy.

He raised concerns about "fifth columnists" collaborating with saboteurs who are working to undermine the legacy the Tinubu administration aims to build for the nation.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, Ndume highlighted the staggering rise in fuel, food, and essential goods prices, which he says has made life increasingly unbearable for ordinary Nigerians, especially the poor and vulnerable.

"Bad elements are trying hard to turn the people against President Tinubu's administration by advocating for harsh reforms and ineffective policies, rather than focusing on controlling inflation and the exchange rate, which are making life difficult for Nigerians," he stated.

He expressed dismay that those intent on tarnishing the President's image would stop at nothing to inflict pain on the populace through "so-called reforms," ultimately shifting the blame onto President Tinubu when the situation deteriorates.

Ndume advised the administration to consider the struggles of many families, who are struggling to meet daily needs due to hyperinflation caused by the continuous rise in the prices of essential goods and services.

"I believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu genuinely wants to improve Nigeria and the lives of its citizens. I know this because of what he stands for. However, some of his advisers may not have the best interests of the people at heart and are giving him misguided advice," Ndume remarked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I urge him to resist these negative influences that seek to pit the people against his administration. The hardship inflicted by these advisers is becoming unbearable. I'm currently in Borno, and I can attest to the suffering, hunger, frustration, and anger among the people."

He added, "In Borno State, many families can't afford to eat. The relentless price increases have created unimaginable hardship. Farmers struggle to transport their products due to exorbitant transportation costs. Those who can still sell their goods raise prices to cover these expenses, making food unaffordable for many. Travel has become prohibitively expensive; for example, the cost of traveling by road from Abuja to Maiduguri is astronomical. How can our people afford this?"

Ndume continued, "I know that President Tinubu means well for Nigerians, and he should not allow a few misguided advisers to ruin this country. I implore him to take action before it's too late. Testing the patience of Nigerians is unwise, and that is precisely what these bad advisers are doing."

He concluded, "Upon the President's return to Nigeria, I urge him to urgently address these pressing issues. The purchasing power of Nigerians is severely weakened, and they cannot afford the burdens imposed by those who wish to harm the state."