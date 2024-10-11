Nigeria: Aiyedatiwa Urges Unity Among APC Members, Appoints Rep Member, Makinde Campaign DG

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has called for unity and renewed commitment from members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in preparation for the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Speaking at the third APC Stakeholders meeting in Akure, Aiyedatiwa emphasized that the party's strength lies in collective efforts and urged members to ramp up grassroots mobilization.

During the meeting, the governor inaugurated the APC State Campaign Council, appointing Hon. Abiola Makinde, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ondo East/Ondo West federal constituency, as the Director General of the campaign.

Aiyedatiwa expressed his delight at the overwhelming turnout, which he described as a testament to the dedication of party members towards ensuring the success of the APC in the forthcoming election. He reminded attendees of his promise for inclusiveness in his administration, stating, "This is the third stakeholders' meeting, and it's clear that we've upheld our promise of inclusivity as a party and as a government."

The governor emphasized that the party, not just himself, is heading into the election. "We cannot afford to be complacent; this is the time to redouble our efforts and ensure we deliver victory for the party," he said.

Aiyedatiwa urged party faithful to return to their units, wards, and local government areas to mobilize voters, particularly those who may feel marginalized. He also announced that the official flag-off of the APC gubernatorial campaign will take place on Saturday at the Ondo City Hall in the Central Senatorial District.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Makinde assured attendees of his full commitment to delivering victory for the APC in the election. "Ondo State will remain in the hands of APC," he stated confidently, pledging to lead a successful campaign that would consolidate the party's hold on the state.

Earlier, the State APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, reinforced the governor's message, reminding party members that the APC remains one big family despite differing opinions. Adetimehin urged members to prioritize the party's success above personal interests, stating, "Ondo is a progressive state, and we will continue to be progressive as long as we stand united."