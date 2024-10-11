West Africa: Canada, Europe, Others Seek Deeper Cooperation With Nigeria

Canada, Europe, and some Caribbean countries have called for deeper trade cooperation with Nigeria to advance mobility and migration.

The countries made the call on Friday in Abuja during the "2024 Investment Migration West Africa" roadshow put together by Henley and Partners, a migration investment-based firm.

Mr Ryan Guy, Regional Director and Programme Manager of Canadian Startup Visa Services, commended Nigerians for their contribution to business expansion in the Americas via Canada.

"We will bring high net-worth business people and their families to Canada to set up businesses and carry out bilateral trade with Nigeria and Canada.

"We accept more people from Nigeria into Canada than any other country, which is the third largest country we bring into Canada.

"For lots of people, it is access to capital, education and the great thing about this is that when they get educated, they come back, so Canada wants a lot from Nigeria and West Africa," he said.

Stuart Wakeling, Managing Partner, Henley and Partners in the UK, underscored the need for Nigerian investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities abroad to achieve more meaningful growth.

He said that Henley and Partners offer additional or alternative citizenship, as well as residence in the world's leading jurisdictions.

The manager described Nigeria as a country that was rich with cultural opportunities.

"So, if you are interested in exploring what we do, you are indeed in good company.

"We are growing steadily because having a plan-B residence, greater global mobility via alternative citizenship or increased business and lifestyle opportunity is paramount in an increasingly fractured and volatile world.

"We are global leaders in investment migration with over 25 years' experience in revolutionising the industry and providing unparalleled levels of options and client satisfaction," Wakeling said.

On his part, the Executive Vice President, Mecan, Mehdi Kadri, said the call for deeper cooperation with Nigeria had become important because investment in migration is dynamic and changing.

"This year, we witnessed large increase in migration costs for the Caribbean; lately, Portugal removed its real estate entry point, Ireland and Montenegro closed down; Malta increased its prices along with Greece, Turkey, and others.

"This means now is the time to move forward because demands for alternative, additional residence or citizenship is increasing dramatically and with that, the prices, and difficulties will follow," Kadri said.

Fatma Cayir, the Founder of Bridge and Partners, promised to assist in the provision of relevant information to ease investors' relocation to the UK with their families, as well as to establish businesses.

According to her, it is important to know the objectives and requirements before taking that first step.

Meanwhile, the Legal Consultant, Range Developments, Siobhan Lloyed, said the roadshow was designed to provide Nigerian investors with firsthand information on proper ways to obtain second citizenship or a passport to the Caribbean.