Nigeria: Mowaa Signs MOU With UI, Uniben to Advance Nigeria's Heritage

The Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Benin (UNIBEN) to advance academic and scientific initiatives in the areas of archeology, cultural preservation and management of Nigeria's heritage.

With this step, researchers from both universities will have access to the advanced laboratories of MOWAA, and its upcoming archival resources, in addition to opportunities to pursue joint research, targeted facility upgrades and technical training.

It will be recalled that MOWAA in the first quarter of 2024 signed a five-year partnership with the University of Oxford, UK, targeted at the development of its archaeological science laboratories. Similarly, the institute had embarked on a pioneer project in 'pre-construction archaeology and digital mapping of historic monuments in the cities of Benin', in partnership with the British Museum, the German Archaeological Institute and the National Commission For Museums and Monuments (NCMM). This was with the intention of elevating Nigeria's archaeological practice to global standards, as well as to protect Nigeria's heritage and enhance viable career opportunities in the disciplines of archaeology, heritage management and conservation.

Thus, the partnership with UI and UNIBEN further underscores MOWAA's broader mission to serve both local and regional (West Africa) cultural practitioners whilst linking them with global expertise.

It has also scheduled a seminar on the Futures of Archaeology in November that will convene delegates of its new university partners from the German Archaeological Institute (DAI), the British Museum, the NCMM and the Archaeological Association of Nigeria (AAN).

Addressing the partnership, UI's Professor Aderemi Ajala said, "the Department of Archaeology and Anthropology at the UI, look forward to more joint research initiatives, faculty and student exchanges, and community engagement activities. Together, we look forward to advancing knowledge and cultural exchange within Nigeria and abroad."

The Vice Chancellor, UNIBEN, Professor L.I. Salami, while highlighting the new vista of Africans leading archaeological research and heritage management that is being prompted by the partnership, said: "Through the Unearth Graduate Fellowship Programme alone, our students have already gained hands-on experience in heritage management, with MOWAA becoming an extension of our campus.

"By combining our academic expertise with MOWAA's innovative approach to cultural preservation, we are confident this partnership will empower the next generation of scholars and practitioners here in Benin city."

For MOWAA's Director, Ore Disu, the MoU represents a promising future for how heritage is perceived in West Africa, and new possibilities for increased thorough scientific and innovative practice to be undertaken in Nigeria.

"Together, we can revamp these crucial vocations, provide jobs and work experience, and amplify the accomplished scholarship evident in Nigeria and the region at large," Disu stated.