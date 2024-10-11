Nigeria: Borno Police Rearrest Wanted Convict Kyari Kur

The Borno State Police Command, on Friday, said it has re-arrested a wanted convict, 28-year-old Kyari Kur, a.k.a. Henry.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said Kyari Kur was serving a jail term for criminal conspiracy and theft at the Medium Security Custodial Center in Maiduguri before escaping from the facility after the devastating September flood incident in the state capital.

"Unfortunately, he escaped due to the devastating flood incident in September 2024, which collapsed the fence of the Centre. The Borno State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police CP Mohammed Lawal Yusufu, has successfully re-arrested the escaped convict Kyari Kur (aka Henry), 28 years old.

"On October 10, 2024, police surveillance at Gubio divisional headquarters received a credible tip-off that Kur was sighted in Gubio town. Swiftly responding to the information, the police apprehended Kur."

He said the convict has been profiled and will be handed over to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) for further action.

"The Command urges members of the public to report any suspicious activities or information regarding fugitives to the nearest police station or through the following channels: 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293," the Command's spokesperson further said.