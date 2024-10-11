Nigeria: Federal Govt Declares Sept 16 National Symbols Enlightenment Day

The federal government has declared the 16th of September of every year as the national enlightenment day in Nigeria for the promotion of national symbols and values.

This was made known on Thursday by the Kano State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Rabiu Ado during a press conference on the ongoing nationwide sensitisation on the national anthem and the national values charter

Ado explained that in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the Federal Executive Council approved proposals seeking to entrench value orientation processes.

He explained further that the NOA as custodian of national symbols would be the source of all official symbols to ensure standardisation.

"September 16 to be observed as national symbols enlightenment day in the country.

"That NOA should vigorously promote these symbols to ensure that they are accorded respect, properly displayed and handled including the hoisting of national flag in public building, in order to build up love for country, strong national identity, unity and pride," he stated.

The NOA state director also stated that as the custodians of the national symbols, the agency will ensure the production of a standard national anthem in order to do away with all the diverse current ones being used at events.

He added that agency will also fulfill its mandates through modern communication platforms targeted at ranges of demographics from the young, the not so young and the old.