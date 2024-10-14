Zimbabwe Records First Mpox Cases - Ministry of Health On High Alert Amid Response Plan Roll Out

13 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

HEALTH and Child Care Minister, Douglas Mombeshora has announced that Zimbabwe has recorded its first cases of Mpox, with one case in Harare and another in Mberengwa.

Addressing journalists in Harare this Sunday Mombeshora said the two, an 11-year-old and a male adult have a known record of travelling from South Africa and Tanzania, respectively.

Both patients, according to the minister, are stable.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care wishes to inform the nation that Zimbabwe now has two (2) confirmed cases of Mpox: one in Harare and another in Mberengwa.

"Both cases are in isolation at home, and are receiving appropriate care. Both cases are stable and recovering," he said.

Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox) was declared a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security by Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) on August 13, 2024.

It was then declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on August 14, 2024.

In Africa, there are 7 535 confirmed cumulative cases of Mpox and 32 deaths reported so far in 2024.

Here in Zimbabwe, the 11-year-old male patient, with a known history of having travelled to South Africa in August 2024, returning to Zimbabwe September 10, 2024.

He developed symptoms September 23, 2024 but he is no longer infectious and recovering from home.

Seven contacts have since been identified and are being monitored.

Case number two is a 24-year-old male with a known history of having travelled to Tanzania September 12, 2024 and came back September 21, 2024. He developed symptoms September 29, 2024.

"He is currently in isolation at home and is no longer infectious.

"Contact tracing and monitoring is underway," said the minister, adding the response plan is already in place and this includes awareness campaigns and training of health personnel, among other interventions.

