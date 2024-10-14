Nigerian-Born Bodybuilder Wins 2024 Mr Olympia, Gets Historic $600k Prize

13 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

A Nigerian-born United Kingdom-based bodybuilder, Samson Dauda, has won the prestigious 2024 Mr. Olympia bodybuilding title, securing the largest prize ever awarded in the sport's history.

The event took place at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas in the United States, serving as the grand finale of the 2024 Olympia weekend.

15 elite athletes advanced from the pre-judging stage and battled it out on the main stage for the ultimate crown. Dauda emerged victorious, with Hadi Choopan taking the runner-up position, while 2023 champion Derek Lunsford slipped to third place.

In addition to winning the title, Dauda was also crowned the People's Champion, earning an unprecedented prize of $600,000--the largest sum ever awarded in a bodybuilding competition.

