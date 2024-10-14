Liberia: LRRRC to Present Official Report of 1,539 Returnees to President Boakai This Week

The Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) says it will this week officially submit its report on the Repatriation of 1,539 returnees to H.E. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

The administration of LRRRC in a release noted that the move is part of efforts to ensure that its workings are transparent and open to public scrutiny.

This report includes financial, narrative and all other operations.

The release quotes LRRRC as saying the report is intended to give the Presidency a vivid understanding of the repatriation program which saw the return of 1,539.

The LRRRC use the opportunity to thank the public for following its work as a means of promoting transparency and accountability in doing government business.

However, the LRRRC administration said it is poised not to speak to the issue of allegation of financial malpractice as the report is expected to be submitted shortly.

The LRRRC believes, it will be unfair to openly discuss this report while it is being submitted.

The administration of LRRRC appeals to the public to maintain the rust and confidence as the administration remains committed and dedicated to doing the right thing.

The LRRRC pledged its commitment and dedication to the President's vision to promote transparency and accountability in the execution of its mandates.

"We want to thank the media and the public for the concern and we hope to invite you very soon for the submission of the report".

In May and June of this year, the government through the LRRRC with support from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance, repatriated 1,539 Liberian migrants from Buduburam Camp, Ghana in two phases.

The Buduburam Camp, about 44 kilometers outside Ghana's capital, was established in 1990 by UNHCR to host refugees fleeing the civil wars in Liberia between 1989 and 2003.

On February 27 this year, a section mainly occupied by former Liberian refugees and migrants was demolished on the order of the Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council, the owner of the land, leaving Liberians there homeless.