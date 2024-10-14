Nigeria: Lagdo Dam - High-Risk States Brace for Floods

Flood-risk states are bracing for impacts of flooding that may be triggered by the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, with officials saying they have put in place measures to protect residents and minimise damage.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had issued warnings regarding imminent flooding in Adamawa, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Cross River and Rivers states.

The Director-General of the agency, Umar Mohammed, had urged the affected states to step up vigilance and deploy adequate measures to reduce possible flood impacts that may occur as a result of an increase in flow levels of major rivers.

Lagdo is a reservoir located in the Northern Province of Cameroon, on the Benue River, in the Niger Basin. The lake covers an area of 586 km2.

The release of water from the Lagdo Dam in 2022 caused massive floods in Nigeria, leaving 603 persons dead, 1.4 million displaced, 2,400 injured, 82,035 houses destroyed and 332,327 hectares of farmlands submerged.

Many states have been ravaged by flooding this year, the worst hit being Borno, whose capital witnessed a devastating incident that claimed many lives and displaced thousands.

The latest weather outlook issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Saturday, October 12, indicated that thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected today in parts of Taraba, Gombe, Kaduna, Southern Borno and Adamawa states in the morning hours, and in parts of Taraba, Borno, Kebbi Zamfara and Yobe states during the afternoon/evening hours.

In February, the forecasts released by NIMET indicated that rains would be delayed in some parts of the country.

According to NiMet, the states of Borno, Abia and Akwa Ibom would witness early onset.

The 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction, which was unveiled by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, was themed: 'Facilitating a Weather Resilient Economy Through Early Warnings for all to Foster Renewed Hope and Sustainable Development'.

It said an early end of the rainy season is predicted for parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, Home, Bauchi, Cross River Ebony, Ogun and Lagos states.

A late cessation is predicted over the southern states of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Ekiti and some parts of Delta, Ogun, Oyo, Kogi, Kwara, FCT, Niger and Kaduna.

State govts' mitigating measures

Many state governments said they are implementing measures to mitigate the impacts of impending floods.

The measures, according to state officials, include advising residents in vulnerable areas to relocate upland, the establishment of disaster response teams, public sensitisation campaigns and monitoring water flow and maintaining internally displaced persons (IDP) camps for possible evacuees.

Delta prepares evacuation camps for potential victims

The Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau has urged residents to brace for the challenges ahead as flooding looms.

Dr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, the Bureau's Director General, called on those living in flood-prone areas, such as Abraka, Agbor, Asaba, Umuakwata, Aboh, Ozoro, Oleh, and Otu-Jeremi, to temporarily relocate to higher ground.

Emphasising the urgency, he advised that vulnerable individuals, including children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, should be moved to safety as soon as possible.

Taraba residents begin relocation

Residents living along the banks of River Benue in Taraba State have begun relocating to safer areas as water levels continue to rise, submerging farmlands.

Daily Trust's findings revealed that communities such as Ibbi, Amar, Kambari, Gorowa, Zip, Kabawa, and Kwatan Nanido--located along the river--are witnessing significant water overflow.

Mallam Gambo Zip, a resident of Zip town in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area, confirmed that many residents were moving to higher grounds, particularly to a place called Jigawan Zip. However, he expressed disappointment, stating that no government support has been offered to assist those relocating.

The affected local governments, which the River Benue runs through, include Ibbi, Wukari, Gassol, Ardo-Kola, Karim-Lamido, and Lau.

Residents of Ardo-Kola, such as Dauda Mayoreneyo, said even before the release of water from Lagdo Dam, flooding had two weeks ago caused significant damage.

While some farmers have begun harvesting their crops early, fearing further losses, Dauda expressed concern that the released water from the Lagdo Dam could lead to more severe damage, as witnessed in previous years.

Kogi sets up disaster response team

The Kogi State Government has established a flood disaster response team to prevent losses and safeguard lives and properties in flood-prone areas across nine communities.

Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the state's Commissioner for Information and Communications, announced that the governor approved the formation of the team following projections from regulatory agencies that states along the Rivers Niger and Benue are at heightened risk of flooding this rainy season.

The Flood Disaster Response Team will oversee the implementation of the state government's flood response strategies and action plan, to mitigate the impact of flooding on affected communities.

Alhaji Mouktar Atimah, Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), revealed that the state has established 42 IDP camps in eight of the nine identified flood-prone local government areas.

Adamawa moves to address challenges of drought, flood

Muhammad Kabir, Commissioner for Environment in Adamawa State, said the state government had launched sensitisation campaigns to educate residents living near riverbanks about the dangers of floods.

He noted that drought had severely affected 18 local government areas, leaving farmlands barren, while Madagali Local Government Area struggles with flooding.

To address the dual challenges, the government has partnered with NIMET and other agencies to ensure timely flood warnings, particularly from the Cameroonian authorities managing the Lagdo Dam.

The state government has also prepared relief materials, including food and non-food items, and identified safe evacuation zones for flood victims. Camps have been established in Madagali, Numan, Demsa and Yola-South to shelter those displaced by floods.

Mr. Muhammed Yayaji, Director of the State Emergency Management Agency said sensitisation campaigns on proper waste management and flood prevention were ongoing in flood-prone areas.

Benue assures residents of flood preparedness

The Benue State Commissioner for Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Odoh Ugwu, said the state government was fully prepared to manage any potential flooding.Ugwu urged residents living near the riverbanks to relocate to higher ground as a precautionary measure.

The Executive Secretary of the SEMA in Benue, James Iorpuu, asked residents living within one kilometre of the River Benue, advising them to relocate immediately to avoid any potential disaster.

Iorpuu listed designated shelters for those in high-risk areas to relocate to.

Edo asks residents to move upland

The Edo State Commissioner for Security and Public Safety, Kingsley Uwagbale, said the state government teams had been actively sensitising residents in flood-prone areas, encouraging them to move to higher grounds and follow safety protocols in the event of flooding.

The commissioner noted that six IDP camps had been set up in flood-risk areas, some equipped with warehouses for essential supplies.

He urged residents not to panic and to relocate to upland areas as soon as flooding begins.

Anambra sets up IDP camps

Also, the Anambra State government urged residents in flood-prone areas to relocate upland in preparation for potential flooding.

The state government also set up IDP camps and prepared emergency management teams to assist with evacuations, especially for vulnerable groups like the elderly, women, and children.

Bayelsa intensifies canal, creek de-silting efforts

The Bayelsa State Directorate of Flood and Erosion Control (BYDFEC) has commenced an extensive de-silting exercise in flood-prone areas of Yenagoa and its surrounding areas.

The initiative involves clearing creeks and canals to facilitate the free flow of floodwaters.

Omuso Wilson Omuso, Director General of BYDFEC, said this was to minimise the anticipated impact of the 2024 flood, which was predicted by NiMet.

Many residents of flood-prone areas in the state have already started relocating to safer zones and moving valuables out of their homes in preparation for the impending flood.

We're doing massive sensitisation - C/River govt

The Cross River State Commissioner for Environment, Moses Osogi, said the state government was engaged in massive sensitisation campaigns in flood-prone areas.

"Many residents have already relocated from high-risk zones voluntarily. Also, significant work has been done to de-silt drainages and gutters in urban areas, helping to prevent serious flooding, especially in Calabar," he added.

Nasarawa preparing for impending flood- NASEMA

The Director-General of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Zachary Allumaga, told Daily Trust that adequate preparations have been made against flooding.

Allumaga said sensitisation campaigns had commenced across the 13 local government areas of the state to enlighten residents on the dangers of living around flood-prone areas.

He said venues for temporary settlement of displaced persons were being set up in flood-prone areas across the state.

He said the state emergency management agency had further swung into action by deploying its officials to the local government areas and communities where there could be flooding.