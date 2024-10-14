Nigeria: FRSC Confirms Death of Makarfi's Son in Kaduna - Zaria Auto-Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of Faisal, son of former Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, in an auto-crash along the Kaduna-Kano highway on Saturday.

Its Kaduna State Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

Nadabo also said two others were "still unconscious" as a result of the traffic crash.

He said the road traffic accident occurred at Lambar Zango along the Zaria-Kaduna highway "at 18:15hrs".

According to him, a KIA vehicle was travelling from Zaria to Kaduna when the front right tyre completely came off and in an attempt to control the vehicle, it somersaulted.

He further revealed that three people, all males, were involved in the accident.

Nadabo said a team from RS1.17 Birnin Yero responded to the scene.

"However, upon getting there, it was learnt that the father of one of the victims had made arrangements for him to be transported to an undisclosed hospital in Kaduna for medical attention.

"Therefore, the rescue team cleared the obstruction caused by the crash for traffic flow.

"Incidentally, it was later revealed that the son of former Governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, was involved in that crash.

"Upon reaching the hospital, he was confirmed dead while the driver and the third person are still unconscious at the time of this report.

"The burial of the former governor's son is slated for 10am today at Sultan Bello Mosque, Unguwar Sarki, Kaduna," Nadabo said.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023 elections, Peter Obi, in an earlier message on X, on Sunday, expressed condolence with former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Makarfi; Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Limited, Mele Kolo Kyari; and former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, over the deaths of their children; Faisal Makarfi, Fatima Kyari and Richard Adamu Tallen respectively.

"My heartfelt condolences go to all of them, one can only imagine the pain of losing children with very promising futures at such a young age.

"The vacuum created by their death will surely be felt in all the families, but we can only accept the painful incidents as the will of the Almighty, who alone has the power of life.

"May God Almighty, who called them home at this time, forgive their sins and grant them Aljanna Firdausi. May God continue to protect and bless the Makarfi, Kyari, and the Tallen families, always," Obi said.