Nigeria: Govt Unveils 10-Year Roadmap for Raw Material Sector

14 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology has launched a 10-year roadmap aimed at transforming Nigeria's raw material sector, with a target of achieving 60 per cent value addition by 2034.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, made the announcement on Wednesday at the Program Presentation and Dialogue Session with Development Partners, the Diplomatic Community, and Business Councils in Abuja.

Nnaji emphasized the importance of improving the value of Nigeria's raw materials before export, citing benefits such as job creation, domestic manufacturing growth, and a strengthened naira.

"The current 25% value addition is unacceptable. We must work together to unlock the immense potential of Nigeria's raw material sector," Nnaji said.

According to him, the 10-year roadmap, developed in collaboration with the African Development Bank, outlines key strategic interventions.

These include building critical capacity in circularity and repurposing to ensure efficient raw material utilization and reduce waste.

Additionally, the plan aims to develop relevant databases and management information systems to provide researchers, investors, and industry leaders with access to real-time data.

Furthermore, upgrading raw material testing laboratories and associated technology/machine development workshops will advance research, testing, and technology innovation.

Nnaji urged development partners, the diplomatic community, business councils, and financial institutions to collaborate with the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) to achieve the ambitious target.

