Nigeria: Former Nigeria National Team Goalkeeper Is Dead

Former Nigeria national team goalkeeper Peter "Apo" Fregene has sadly passed away after a prolonged battle with health issues.

He was 77 years old.

Fregene, a 1968 Olympian, died peacefully in the presence of his wife, Tina, and two children.

Segun Odegbami, a renowned sports journalist and former Nigerian international, confirmed the development.

Odegbami, a former national team captain, expressed gratitude to the numerous individuals who supported Fregene's treatment until his eventual death.

"On behalf of all generations of Nigerian footballers, Olympians, sports persons, his family, friends, fans and a few incredible Nigerians that quietly rallied round and, with their support, prayers and the will of the Creator of the Universe, kept him alive until this night, I say a big 'thank you'," Odegbami wrote on his Facebook Page.

Fregene's health struggles had sparked widespread concern, prompting an outpouring of support from the sports community.

Frantic effort to save Fregene

PREMIUM TIMES reported how three generous Nigerians volunteered to support his treatment at Obule Medical Centre in Sapele, Delta State.

This was on the heels of Odegbami's initial appeal for assistance, sharing a distressing photo highlighting Fregene's dire situation.

He noted that repeated appeals to well-known philanthropists had yielded support in the past but expressed concern that these individuals may be exhausted from continually supporting Nigerian sports heroes in need.

The sports community's response brought comfort to Fregene's family, with Odegbami thanking Nigerians for their response to the "humble cry of their hero currently in distress."

However, he also lamented the government's neglect of sports, leaving veterans like Fregene vulnerable.

Odegbami posed a poignant question: "Why can't we set up a simple welfare scheme for active and retired athletes to take care of our declining health in old age?"

This highlights the need for systemic support for Nigeria's sports heroes.

As the football community mourns Fregene's passing, his legacy as a dedicated athlete and Nigerian icon will be remembered.

Mr Odegbami's final words to Fregene reads:

"Good night 'Apo'.

"Rest, my friend, rest in peace, finally!"