Liberia: AML Donates U.S.$150k Medical Supplies to Nimba Health Team

ArcelorMittal Liberia donated a huge quantity of assorted medical supplies and equipment worth over US$150,000 to the Nimba County Health Team. The donation, on Friday, October 11, reflects the company's ongoing commitment to bolstering the county's healthcare system in collaboration with the George Way Harley Hospital.

Marcus Wreh, Head of Department Sustainability and External Relations at AML, highlighted the long-standing partnership between AML and the G. W. Harley Hospital, emphasizing that similar donations had been made to other clinics in the area with the assistance of Project Cure.

"The donation we are making today is done through the partnership with this hospital to the people of Nimba," Wreh said, adding that similar donations were made at two other clinics, including Camp 4 Clinic, near Yekepa and also the Lugbeyee Clinic within the same vicinity.

"AML worked in collaboration with its partner, Project Cure, to make these supplies and equipment available," he said.

The mining company's collaboration with G. W. Harley goes a long way. During the course of the Ebola Virus, AML constructed a holding center at the premises of the G. W. Harley, which later turned to a treatment center.

AML is also constructing another facility to replace the hospital due to the proximity of the current facility to the railroad in Sanniquellie--a decision that has reportedly sparked public outcry.

The Head of Nimba County Health Team, Dr. Ponnie Dolo, expressed gratitude for the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Health and assured that the supplies would be used for their intended purpose.

Dr. Dolo also appealed for support in the fight against maternal and infant mortality, highlighting the need for basic amenities in maternal waiting rooms to facilitate better healthcare for pregnant women.

"The maternal waiting rooms are critical tools or instruments that we set up to bridge the gap in getting our pregnant women closer to the hospital or clinic,' he said. "It's a home that when the pregnant women come, it allows the pregnant women to stay closer to the health facilities until it is time to give birth, but one of the challenges we faced is the lack of mattresses."

The donation ceremony was attended by Nimba Superintendent Madam Kou Meapeh Gono, who commended AML for its contribution to the health sector and emphasised the importance of medical technology in improving healthcare delivery in the region.

She praised the AML for the support in the healthcare delivery system, saying, "your donation will go a long way in enhancing the doctors fight malaria, polio and other diseases in the county."

She also pleaded for medical technology to enhance the doctors to work effectively in providing good health care delivery.

"We see the tools, but we also need the technology and we want you reach out to your partners in providing some of those technologies", she said.

Meapeh Gono was not specific with the type of medical technology needed, but stressed the need of having some in Nimba.

AML Chief Executive Officer, Michel Van De Merwe, praised both the leaderships of the hospital and the county, expressing the company commitment to working with the leadership to address some of the critical needs the county faces.

The donated medical supplies included a range of essential items such as thermometers, beds, syringes, and surgical materials. The total value of the supplies exceeded US$150,000, excluding additional expenses.