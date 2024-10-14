Liberia: Mining Industry Leaders Praise Establishment of Railway Authority

Liberia's mining sector stakeholders have praised President Joseph N. Boakai for signing Executive Order No. 136, establishing the National Railway Authority (NRA) to oversee the country's rail infrastructure. This strategic move is viewed as a significant development for the country's economy, particularly in terms of the mining sector's ability to access critical infrastructure.

HPX, an American exploration and development company, congratulated President Boakai for creating the NRA. In a statement, HPX highlighted that the NRA will ensure the efficient, transparent, and equitable use of Liberia's National Rail Assets by multiple users. "The decisive measures in Executive Order No. 136 set the stage for the development of truly multiuser infrastructure owned by the Government of Liberia," HPX stated.

The Executive Order is also seen as providing a legal and operational framework for key projects like the Liberty Corridor. HPX is currently working with the Liberian government to finalize rail access agreements for the existing Yekepa-Buchanan line, which will allow the company to commence iron ore shipments from Guinea through Liberia. Bronwyn Barnes, President & CEO of HPX, emphasized the significance of this decision: "HPX welcomes this key decision around the formation of the National Railway Authority and the clear leadership role this important body will now have in ensuring transparent access to the nation's critical infrastructure."

Similarly, the Liberia Chamber of Mines extended its congratulations to President Boakai, noting that the establishment of the NRA marks a substantial leap forward in enhancing Liberia's rail network. "This action will positively impact the mining industry by facilitating the smooth transport of mineral resources to ports and markets, attracting foreign investment, and creating new economic opportunities for communities throughout Liberia," the Chamber stated in a statement signed by its president, Amara Kamara.

The Chamber emphasized that the NRA will play a key role in expanding Liberia's rail infrastructure, which is essential for the transportation of natural resources, passengers, and goods across the country. They expressed their eagerness to collaborate with the government and the NRA to ensure the successful implementation of this policy.

Executive Order No. 136 expands upon the now-expired Executive Order No. 112, which had previously reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing the national rail system. Under the new order, the NRA will be responsible for developing policies for rail infrastructure management, appointing qualified regulators, and drafting legislation to formally establish the authority in law. President Boakai reiterated that the Executive Order reflects the government's dedication to promoting national development while respecting existing agreements.

Stakeholders are particularly encouraged by the clarity and direction provided by Executive Order No. 136, which includes funding the NRA through user fees and resolving disputes through arbitration under Liberian law. These provisions are seen as critical steps to ensure fair access to infrastructure and the efficient transport of goods, especially minerals, that are vital to the country's economic future.

With mining companies like HPX poised to move forward with major projects, the establishment of the NRA is expected to unlock significant opportunities for Liberia's infrastructure and economy. As HPX prepares to begin detailed engineering work on the Liberty Corridor, Barnes expressed optimism: "The feasibility study phase can be completed quickly and with financial support from various interested parties."

The creation of the NRA is widely regarded as a transformative step that will benefit not only the mining sector but also Liberia's broader economy through enhanced connectivity and infrastructure development.