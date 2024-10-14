Nigeria: Govt Official Urges Girls to Stand Against Early Marriages, Sexual Harassment

The official spoke to about 500 girls who attended a summit on Friday in Enugu to mark this year's International Day of the Girl Child.

The Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development in Enugu State, Ngozi Enih, has urged school girls to stand up against early marriages and sexual harassment.

Mrs Enih spoke at a summit in Enugu on Friday to mark this year's International Day of the Girl Child.

About 500 girls drawn from 32 secondary schools in Enugu attended the summit, organised by a non-governmental organisation, Hope for African Children Foundation,

The International Day of the Girl Child is a global event celebrated annually on 11 October. This year's edition is themed, "Girls' Vision for the Future."

'Girls face many challenges'

Speaking at the summit, Mrs Enih said girls, especially in Africa, face "many challenges" which prevent them from realising their dreams.

The commissioner challenged the girls to resist the pressure to accept early marriages and sexual harassment.

"I encourage each of you to speak up and demand to be heard. Challenge the norms and biases that try to limit you. You are not weak or less intelligent; you are not an object for male pleasure.

"Stand strong against societal vices like premarital sex, early marriage, peer pressure, cultism and any behaviour that seeks to undermine your potential," she told the girls.

The commissioner urged governments and policymakers to develop policies to protect the girl-child from obstacles that limit them.

"To the adults, policymakers, and leaders here, please listen to our girls. Create safe spaces free from violence, harassment, exploitation and discrimination where our girls can thrive and grow without fear," she stated.

Free sanitary pads for girls

Also speaking at the event, Ifeanyi Alumona, the founder of the Hope for African Children Foundation, appealed to the Nigerian government at all levels to provide sanitary pads to schoolgirls in the country "to ensure that no girl misses school because they cannot afford hygiene products".

He stressed that period poverty had been an obstacle to girl-child education in Nigeria.

"By ensuring that girls have access to menstrual hygiene products, we're making sure that they stay in school and continue their education without the fear of being stained."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Alumona said the event was organised to inspire, educate and equip the girls with knowledge and skills to pursue their dreams.

"This annual gathering, as always, is a testament to the power of our young girls and their unwavering determination to shape a brighter future for themselves, their communities and the world at large," Mr Alumona said.

He said the foundation was committed to ensuring equal opportunities for education and skill acquisition for girls, including those with disabilities.

"We're preparing girls to lead in every sphere of their lives before and after 18 years," he stated.

Schools girls speak

A 16-year-old student of Raymond College, Enugu, Angel Okwudili, said she was excited to be part of the programme.

"At this event, I learnt that, as a girl-child, I should not miss school because of menstruation," she said.

Onyinyechi Ede, a student of Metropolitan Girls Secondary School, Enugu, said the event has given her the confidence to thrive despite her challenges.

"My major take home is that girls should feel free anywhere to speak up against abuse and exploitation," said 17-year-old Miss Ede.