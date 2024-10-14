Liberia: CU Alumni Association Dedicates 100k Road Project in Bong

--As VP Jeremiah Kpan Koung Pledges Support for Future Developments at the University

A US$100K road project on the main campus of the University in Suakoko District#5, Bong County has been dedicated. The rehabilitation of the entrance to the main campus road corridor was initiated and implemented by the Alumni Association of Cuttington University in the Americas (AACUA).

Prior to its rehabilitation, the road posed significant challenges for students, faculty, administration, and citizens in accessing the campus.

The projects, according to Cyril A. Tarpeh, Region I Chairperson of the Cuttington University Alumni Association, said the road project is part of efforts by the Association to give back to their alma mater.

Tarpeh, who was a proxy for AACUA's president, Massa Morgan, noted that the initiative is part of efforts to identify with the institution that helped to impact their lives.

He emphasized that the completion of the road project will help alleviate some of the long-standing challenges students of the university have been facing.

He revealed that the project was done through a collaboration with the current administration of the University and the Alumni Association, both at home and abroad, for the improvement of a quality learning environment.

Mr. Tarpah told the attendees that funding of the road project was being galvanized through dues payment and other contributions from members of the Association in the Americas.

The CU Region I Alumni Chairperson believes that the only way Cuttington can continue to experience speedy growth and Development is when graduates of the institution begin to give back.

He placed the cost of the approximately 340-meter road project between the entrance of the University to the main campus at USD$100,000.

"We have decided to give back to Cuttington as an Alumni Association, as we have done the road from the entrance up to the administrative building. We also have a plan to reconstruct the Agape Clinic to a 20-bedroom clinic for the betterment of students who are attending the institution and citizens of Bong County," Mr. Tarpeh added.

The Agape clinic, which is responsible for providing first aid treatment for students on the main campus, is on the verge of undergoing major reconditioning, coupled with other projects.

He further noted that there are plans underway to work along with the administration to rebuild the Rally Hall Dormitory, which was gutted by a fire some years back, and the stability of electricity on the University's main campus.

The Cuttington University Region I Alumni Chairperson encouraged his colleagues to remain steadfast as they continue to effectuate developmental growth and transformation on the Campuses of Cuttington University.

However, Cuttington University President Dr. Romelle A. Horton lauded the leadership of the CUAAA for the great initiative.

Dr. Horton, at the same time, cautioned graduates of the University to take advantage of the Alumni Association, adding "you must give back to the University."

The Cuttington University female President told the gathering that the universities can only be uplifted if graduates are contributing to the rebuilding process of their alma mater.

Remarking at the dedicatory ceremony, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung expressed his excitement over the CUAAA efforts in the rebuilding process of their alma mater.

VP Koung commended the leadership of the Alumni Association for their remarkable efforts in the project, noting that it has greatly benefited the student body and its surrounding communities.

The Liberian Vice President who served as President of the graduating class of 2009-2010 under the name "Kwakeh," meaning "We have made it," said he was glad that no Cuttington University student will enter class with dusty shoes as they did during their time at the University.

Koung, at the same time, donated one thousand bags of cement to the CUAAA, as his initial contribution to the proposed 20-bedroom clinic construction project on the University campus in Suakoko District, Bong County.

"As Vice President and a former student leader of this esteemed institution, I pledge my full commitment to supporting all developments at Cuttington University," Koung noted.

Following the ceremony, VP Koung took the opportunity to tour the newly dedicated road and some facilities on Cuttington University campus in Suakoko, Bong County.

The ceremony was attended by several government officials, local leaders, students, alumni, lecturers, and administrators, among others.