Liberia: MOA Provides Modern Rice Processing Equipment for Three Counties

Monrovia — The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) has commenced the distribution of modern rice processing equipment to smallholder farmers in Bong, Lofa, and Nimba counties.

The initiative, funded by the World Bank through the Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP), is part of the Liberian government's comprehensive agenda for food security, as outlined in the "Liberians Feed Yourself Agenda" under the National Agriculture Development Plan (NADP 2024-2030).

It is a landmark effort to enhance agricultural productivity and combat post-harvest losses.

Between September 19 and 22, 2024, a total of 30 rice-producing farmers received advanced tools, including solar dryers, hermetic storage bags, winnowers, threshers, de-stoners, digital scales, and small-scale rice mills.

These modern machines are expected to streamline rice processing, reduce manual labor, and improve crop quality, especially for smallholder farmers.

Most smallholder farmers currently face limited access to proper and modern equipment, technical knowledge, and capacities related to machinery operation, equipment maintenance, and the storage and distribution of agricultural products.

The RETRAP also addresses knowledge sharing through Farmers' Field Schools and on-site training.

At the distribution ceremony held at the Central Agriculture Research Institute (CARI) in Suakoko Bong County, Deputy Minister for Planning and Development David K. Akoi emphasized the government's commitment to food self-sufficiency.

"We are providing these machines because you've shown commitment to the Liberian Feed Yourself Agenda."

"Rice production is critical, and we trust these tools will help you promote sustainable farming practices and significantly reduce post-harvest losses," said Mr. Akoi.

RETRAP Crop Development Specialist Dr. Moses Zolue supported the distribution and noted that farmers were selected based on their dedication to increasing rice production and fostering cooperative farming.

"Your passion, commitment, and consistency in food production, particularly rice, as well as your pledge to improved food production by reducing post-harvest losses, have earned you this recognition," Dr. Zolue remarked.

Farmers who received the machines expressed their appreciation to the Government of Liberia and its development partners.

Garmai Zayzay, representing the Bigger Women Association of Zorzor District, Lofa County, said, "We have been growing large quantities of rice, but processing has always been a challenge."

"With this equipment, we will make the Ministry's vision a reality."

Henry S. Korkoyah, head of the Kpor-gborma Agriculture Cooperative in Bong County, echoed this sentiment:

"These machines will not only cut down on post-harvest losses but also increase our income. We are fully committed to utilizing them for the intended purpose," he said.