In a significant advancement toward sustainable energy solutions, the government of Liberia, through the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and World Bank Liberia, broke ground for the first utility-scale solar power plant on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project (RESPITE) took place at the Mount Coffee Hydro Power Plant, attended by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, key government officials, and representatives from the Liberia Electricity Corporation.

Georgia Wallen, the World Bank's Liberia Country Manager, delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the historic significance of the occasion. "Today's event is groundbreaking in more ways than one," she stated. "As we break ground on Liberia's first utility-scale solar PV plant, we are marking a giant step towards realizing the Liberian people's aspirations for affordable, reliable, clean energy to power their future."

Strategically located at the Mount Coffee Hydropower Station, the new solar facility will leverage existing infrastructure and resources to maximize benefits while mitigating potential risks. Wallen elaborated, "The solar PV plant's location at the Mount Coffee Hydropower Station is extremely strategic. By utilizing existing land, assets, and infrastructure in an innovative way, the project enhances operational efficiency."

The hybrid model, which combines solar energy generation with the existing hydropower plant, aims to tackle the annual energy demand challenges during Liberia's dry seasons. "This hybrid model will help to address the stubborn, annual challenge of dry season energy demand by harnessing low-cost solar resources complemented by hydropower. It will boost energy efficiency and capacity and help displace expensive thermal generation," Wallen explained.

Highlighting the urgency of the project, Wallen pointed out its alignment with Liberia's long-term development goals. "The 2030 target date for Liberia Rising is inching closer, adding urgency to deliver results with speed and efficiency," she noted. "Through this project, we are laying the foundation for utility-scale solar PV plants in Liberia to power homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses across the country. We believe this project will serve as a catalyst for further solar energy development, paving the way for more sustainable growth and helping to close the energy access gap. Time is of the essence."

In addition to the immediate benefits of renewable energy generation, Wallen highlighted the potential for increased private sector involvement. "Liberia is aiming to add another 70MW of power through solar PV, and this development can be accelerated through private sector investment," she explained.

She announced approximately US$2 million in grant funding under the World Bank-funded Liberia Energy Sector Support Project (LESSAP), which will engage a transaction advisor for solar Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and support the completion of feasibility studies for additional solar PV initiatives.

The World Bank's commitment extends beyond infrastructure development; it aims to address broader socio-economic issues. "For the World Bank, these efforts are not just about building energy infrastructure," Wallen asserted. "They are about achieving our mission to end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity on a livable planet. Harnessing Liberia's natural endowments is integral to positioning Liberia to achieve a brighter future for all."

In closing, Wallen expressed gratitude to the Liberian government for its proactive leadership in renewable energy initiatives. "I would like to extend deep appreciation to the Government of Liberia for strong leadership and commitment to renewable energy," she stated. "Warm thanks to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Liberia Electricity Corporation, and the RESPITE project team, whose dedication and hard work have made this day possible."