Liberia: Catholic Priest Arrested for Alleged Rape

A priest of the Christ the King Catholic Church in Monrovia, identified as Daniel L. George, has been arrested following allegations of statutory rape involving a 16-year-old minor.

The arrest comes after a writ was issued by the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice, based on a complaint filed by the survivor's parents.

According to court documents, the alleged incidents occurred between April and October 8, 2024, during which George is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing the minor.

The complaint details how George allegedly lured the minor to various locations, including Invincible Park and Christ the King Catholic Church Compound on Old Road, where the acts of abuse reportedly took place.

The parents of the minor allege that George not only abused their daughter but also made threats to kill both the child and her mother, leaving the young girl in severe distress, pain, and trauma. The abuse is said to have occurred on multiple occasions, including at the victim's family residence.

These actions, as alleged, are in violation of Section 14.70 of the Rape Law of Liberia, a serious offense under Liberian law, which condemns such acts of sexual violence against minors. The writ of arrest issued on October 12, 2024, orders the immediate detention of George to face charges of statutory rape.

The court has emphasized that the case constitutes a violation of the peace and dignity of the Republic of Liberia, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations.

The court document notes that the alleged acts committed by George are "unlawful, wicked, and illegal," calling for the full weight of the law to be applied in seeking justice for the victim.