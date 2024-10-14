Liberia: Who Really Owns Land Near EBK Barracks?

The land dispute involving the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Millennium Construction Inc., and the community in proximity to the Edward Beyan Kesselly (EBK) Barracks, Lower Margibi County, has taken numerous twists and turns, with additional claims from a legislator further complicating the situation. The disagreement centers on over 700 acres of land that have been historically tied to the AFL.

The alleged sale of 420 acres of this land to Millennium Construction Inc. on December 22, 2023, for US$300,000 has caused significant controversy, particularly among soldiers who were under the impression that the housing units to be built on the land were meant for them and their families. The sale, confirmed by a purported administrator's deed, signed by Robert Johnson, E. John Ciaywheh, and Youmonyou P. Chideryou, was facilitated by the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) and the Monthly and Probate Court for Margibi County. However, questions surrounding the authenticity and legality of the transaction have been raised.

The Liberia Land Authority, which oversees land governance and management in the country, has indicated that neither the AFL nor Millennium Construction Inc. holds a formal deed for the disputed property. In a phone interview, Atty. J. Adams Manobah, Chairman of the LLA, clarified the situation: "The land was given to the Government by the community under MOU agreement, and I know for sure that Millennium does not have a deed. Millennium has an agreement with the community -- I know for sure."

This statement highlights a crucial element of the Land Rights Law of Liberia, specifically Chapter 4, Section 34, which grants communities the right to claim ownership of customary land that they have traditionally used and managed. Although the community does not have a formal deed, they are entitled to claim the land based on their historical usage. As Manobah further noted, "No, not the entire land. But, as per the law, they have the right to claim it. As per ... the Land Rights Law -- not that they have title deed to it."

Despite this legal framework, the dispute is far from settled. In May 2007, the Daily Observer reported that the then-Minister of Defense, Brownie J. Samukai, had asserted that the AFL had rights to the land and could evict illegal occupants. However, Manobah's recent comments suggest that the land has been subject to competing claims, with neither the AFL nor Millennium Construction holding clear title.

Adding to the complexity, the Representative of Sinoe County District #1, Thomas Romeo Quioh, also claims ownership of part of the land and has lodged a complaint with the House of Representatives after the AFL demolished a house he had built on the property. This prompted the House to request an investigation by the LLA.

"As the Land Authority, that's the information we gathered, but we are doing [an] investigation to report to the House of Representatives," Manobah told the Daily Observer. "They asked the Land Authority to do [an] investigation because the AFL broke down a house belonging to Romeo Quioh."

The situation has also left many soldiers stationed at the EBK Barracks feeling misled. In interviews conducted under anonymity, soldiers expressed frustration over the Millennium Construction housing project, which they believed was initially intended for them. One soldier said, "We were very happy with the news and so we did not put up any resistance... But to our surprise, after the completion of some of the units, we were told that each cost US$25,000." Unable to afford the homes, soldiers were further disheartened when Millennium Construction was advised to sell the properties to civilians. Even several civilians have aired their frustrations against the construction company for having taken their money and not produced the homes whose construction they paid for -- another story for another day.

One of the soldiers accused former Margibi County Land Administrator John Dorah of being behind the sale. Dorah, however, denied involvement, stating, "I can't speak to the Armed Forces of Liberia land matter, unless the chairman asked me to do so." When pressed further, he responded, "Don't call me anymore." Manobah later confirmed that Dorah left the Liberia Land Authority about two years ago.

With an ongoing investigation and multiple parties asserting ownership, this dispute exemplifies the challenges surrounding land rights in Liberia, where customary claims, government ownership, and private interests often intersect. The outcome of the LLA's investigation is eagerly awaited as the various claimants continue to press their cases.