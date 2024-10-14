Liberia: LACC Seeks Robust Collaboration With MOJ

-To prosecute corruption cases

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) is requesting a more robust collaboration with the Ministry of Justice to prosecute corruption cases within the country quickly.

"I call on the Ministry of Justice to collaborate closely with the LACC on the prosecution of corruption cases," Vice Executive Chairperson Ernest R. Hughes urged at the official launch of a Corruption Case Tracker or CCT, a platform developed by CENTAL under its national integrity building and Anti-Corruption Program founded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency and the Embassy of Sweden in Liberia.

According to organizers, by launching the corruption case tracker, CENTAL aims to empower Liberians with the knowledge and tools necessary to hold their government accountable and drive positive change in the fight against corruption.

Accordingly, the Anti-Corruption group said the platform's objective includes demonstrating its functionalities and significance in promoting and enhancing transparency and accountability in corruption case tracking and management.

It also seeks to foster information sharing and collaboration among government agencies, civil society, and the public in the fight against corruption, especially in managing and sustaining the CCT.

Mr. Hughes said LACC has a broad mandate and functions to implement appropriate measures and undertake programs geared towards investigating, prosecuting, combatting, and preventing acts of corruption, including educating the public on the ills of corruption and the benefits of its eradication.

"I want to use this medium to ask the judiciary to insist on judicial integrity at all levels of the judiciary, from subordinate courts to the Supreme Court," he urged.

He called on Liberia's development partners, saying, "I charge you to ensure that your engagement and partnership with public institutions are guided by the performance reported by the CCT." He urged the international partners to consider performance on the CCT as a major criteria for funding support to public institutions.

"Do not support any public institution that is not contributing to the fight against corruption in Liberia; hold us accountable and ensure each of us contributes to the fight against corruption in Liberia before given program funding support."