Nigeria: Air Peace - Our Chairman Innocent, As U.S. Files Fresh Charges

The management of Air Peace Airline, yesterday, said its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Allen Onyema, and Chief of Finance and Administration (CFA), Mrs. Ejiro Eghagha, remained innocent in the charges of fraud filed against them by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

Reacting to the report of the legal charges, which alleged fraud in financial transactions against the two top officers of the company, the Air Peace management stated that the charges stemmed from earlier accusations. It assured its customers that the court processes would not affect the airline's operations.

The additional charge against Onyema included alleged attempt to obstruct justice for submitting false documents to the government in an effort to end an investigation that resulted in earlier charges of alleged bank fraud and money laundering.

The airline said, in a statement, "Air Peace Limited is aware of the recent media reports concerning our esteemed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, and Chief of Finance and Administration, Mrs Ejiro Eghagha, in line with the latest legal charges filed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

"We understand that this may have raised concerns, and we wish to address these reports directly. These charges levelled against our post-holders are part of an extended legal process stemming from earlier accusations of financial misdeeds that date back several years.

"While the charges have been expanded, it is essential to emphasise that both Dr. Onyema and Mrs. Eghagha remain innocent and these are mere allegations, and the case is still in court.

"Our legal team is fully engaged with the matter and is working tirelessly to ensure that justice prevails. We remain confident that, through due process, the truth will be revealed, and our CEO and co-defendant will be exonerated."

Air Peace explained, "It is important to note that Dr. Onyema and his legal team have consistently cooperated with authorities throughout this process, and Air Peace continues to operate without disruption, upholding our commitment to delivering top-notch services to our valued customers.

"We want to reassure the public that these legal proceedings will not impact the safety, reliability, or day-to-day operations of Air Peace. The dedication and focus of our staff remain steadfast as we continue to provide you with the best aviation experience in Nigeria and beyond.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We thank our customers and flying public for your continued support and understanding during this time, and we remain committed to serving you with excellence and integrity."

In a verified X (Twitter) account, @NDGAnews (US Attorney NDGA), Dr Onyema was charged "in a superseding indictment with obstruction of justice".

United States Attorney, Northern District of Georgia, Ryan K. Buchanan, stated, "After allegedly using his airline company as a cover to commit fraud on the United States' banking system, Onyema, along with his co-defendant, allegedly committed additional crimes of fraud in a failed attempt to derail the government's investigation of his conduct.

"The diligence of our federal investigation partners revealed the defendants' alleged obstruction scheme, making it possible for the defendants to be held accountable for their aggravated conduct of attempting to impede a federal investigation."

The DOJ stated that following the establishment of Air Peace in 2013, Onyema travelled to the United States and purchased multiple airplanes for the airline.

It said, "However, over $3 million of the funds used to purchase the aircraft allegedly came from bank accounts for the Foundation of Ethnic Harmony, International Centre for Non-Violence and Peace Development, All-Time Peace Media Communications Limited, and Every Child Limited."

The DOJ alleged further that the supporting documents provided by Onyema to exonerate himself from the initial allegation were fake.